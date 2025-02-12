Much of the world was introduced to Renée Zellweger in the 1996 sports comedy-drama Jerry Maguire. The rest, as they say, is history. Five years later, the actress went on to star in the rom-com Bridget Jones’s Diary (she’s reprised that role four times since), Chicago in 2002, and Judy nearly two decades later. It was Zellweger’s latter role as Judy Garland that earned the actress her second Oscar.

From her first appearance on the red carpet in the mid-1990s, Zellweger instantly became known for her signature Hollywood style. The actress favors ladylike silhouettes, the occasional leg slit, and tons of diamonds and sparkle. In the mid-2000s, Zellweger was almost-always outfitted in Carolina Herrera, but also loves a vintage gown from the likes of Valentino and Dior. Despite her preference for classic silhouettes, though, Zellweger isn’t afraid to mix in a bit of sheer lace or an experimental detail every now and then. The sheer Alaïa dress she wore to the 2001 Bridget Jones’s Diary premiere was well ahead of its time.

Here, a journey through Renée Zellweger’s best red carpet moments, from 1996 until now.

2025: Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy London Premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Zellweger re-upped her love of vintage fashion during the 2025 Bridget Jones premiere. She wore an archival Balmain look in hot pink.

2025: Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Paris Premiere SEBASTIEN DUPUY/AFP/Getty Images This sheer Saint Laurent number nodded to an outfit Zellweger wore to the 2001 Bridget Jones premiere.

2020: Academy Awards P. Lehman/Future Publishing/Getty Images Zellweger took home an Oscar in 2020 while wearing this angelic Armani design.

2020: SAG Awards JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images The actress went for this sculptural number at the 2020 SAG Awards.

2020: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Zellweger won big at the 2020 Golden Globes where she wore an Armani Privé dress and David Webb jewels.

2020: BAFTA Awards NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images The actress looked picture perfect in Prada at the 2020 BAFTAs.

2020: Judy Paris Premiere BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images Zellweger put her spin on the LBD to attend the Judy Paris premiere.

2019: Judy Los Angeles Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Zellweger’s Oscar de la Renta dress featured tons of draping and ruching.

2016: Bridget Jones's Baby Madrid Premiere NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images Decked out in black sequins at the Bridget Jones's Baby premiere in Madrid.

2016: Bridget Jones's Baby New York Premiere Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Zellweger loves herself a dress with a daring leg slit.

2016: Bridget Jones's Baby London Premiere Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A one-shoulder dress was made all that more special thanks to a leg slit and a gilded brooch.

2013: Academy Awards George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zellweger looked like an actual Oscar trophy when she wore this gold foil Carolina Herrera look to the 2013 event.

2011: Met Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images The 2011 Met Gala honored the late Alexander McQueen and Zellweger showed up to the event in a bejeweled Carolina Herrera gown with a daring side slit.

2010: Met Gala Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Zellweger turned to her beloved Carolina Herrera for the 2010 Met Gala which she attended in this ombré lace number.

2007: Golden Globe Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2007 Golden Globes, Zellweger paired an archival Dior dress with black pumps.

2006: Golden Globe Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images A sheer dress by Carolina Herrera was blinged-out with vintage Van Cleef & Arpels jewels at the 2006 Golden Globes.

2005: Academy Awards GERARD BURKHART/AFP/Getty Images Zellweger is known for her blonde hair, but her brunette updo was the perfect accent to her Carolina Herrera gown at the 2005 Oscars.

2003: Academy Awards Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images A vision in red Carolina Herrera at the 2003 Oscars.

2003: Golden Globe Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Zellweger again went the archival route when she picked out a vintage Valentino gown at the 2003 Golden Globes.

2002: Chicago Premiere Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress paired her baby pink dress with Garland-esque curls for the 2002 Chicago premiere.

2001: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Zellweger looked like a ray of sunshine at the 2001 Oscars in a vintage Jean Dessès gown.

2001: Bridget Jones’ Diary Premiere Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images The first-ever Bridget Jones premiere in 2001 called for sheer Alaïa.

2000: Golden Globe Awards Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images With her then-boyfriend Jim Carey at the 2000 Golden Globes.

1999: Academy Awards Evan Agostini/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Zellweger made her first appearance at the Oscars in an embroidered L’Wren Scott dress.

1998: One True Thing Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images A powder blue dress paired nicely with black accessories at a 1998 premiere.

1997: Met Gala Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the 1997 Met Gala, Zellweger paid homage to the era’s minimalism with this strapless cocktail dress and matching heels.