Although resort collections rarely get as much attention as their fall and spring counterparts (and the corresponding fashion weeks), the pre-season is just as crucial to the fashion trend cycle, if not more so. The Row’s Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen proved that heartily when they debuted their latest resort offering during Paris Fashion Week fall 2022. The presentation marked the designers’ first show in two years and between the extra long sleeves, sharply pointed collars, and richly tailored layers, it was perhaps an harbinger of the innovative looks to come. Check back here often as we keep track of all of our favorite designs from the in-between season.

