FROM THE MAGAZINE
Retro Never Looked So Modern
The chicest clothes of the moment evoke bygone eras without relying on nostalgia.
Photographed by Craig McDean
Styled by Grace Coddington
Meghan Collison wears a Celine by Hedi Slimane jacket, hoodie, cropped cardigan, skirt, bag, and shoes; Falke socks.
Prada stole, dress, gloves, and shoes.
Miu Miu dresses.
1/2
Hermès dress, scarf, and belt; Miu Miu boots; stylist’s own gloves.
Zanini jacket, sweater, pants, belt, and shoes; Falke socks.
1/2
Dior coat, dress, scarf, belt, and shoes.
Paco Rabanne coat with detachable collar, bag, and shoes; stylist’s own gloves.
1/2
Marni dress and shoes.
Gucci turtleneck, pants, bag, and sandals.
1/2
Dolce & Gabbana dress and shoes; Prada gloves.
Marni jacket, sweater, skirt, bag, socks, and shoes; stylist’s own neckpiece.
1/2