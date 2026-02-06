In many ways, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s couple style is the antithesis of Quiet Luxury. While, yes, their wardrobes are chock-full of top luxury brands, they’re usually styled in the most maximalist way imaginable. Until last night.

Stepping out for a dinner at their favorite Italian joint, Giorgio Baldi, in Los Angeles, the stylish parents opted for one of their most understated date-night moments yet. Rihanna was in Balenciaga co-ords. Her dark gray turtleneck top was tucked into a matching knit skirt that went down to her ankles. Although Rihanna has never been one to skimp on adornments—think her vast repertoire of vintage Fendi Baguettes and stacks of gold nameplate necklaces—she took a decidedly minimal approach to accessorizing here. She wore next to no jewelry, aside from gold stud earrings and a signet ring, and sleek black sandals. Rihanna finished her look with glowing skin and a slicked-back hairdo.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Rocky, meanwhile, took the more outsized approach of the couple. But even still, his outfit was uncharacteristically pared back. The rapper based his outfit on a blue button-down shirt, a metallic patterned tie, and baggy black pants. He bundled up in a black trench coat that tied at the waist. For accessories, he toted a black leather bag with silver accents and completed his look with rectangular glasses and over-the-ear headphones.

By now, Rihanna and Rocky have mastered the art of couple dressing. Whether they’re on the Met Gala red carpet or simply headed out for dinner, they move in sync without ever looking overly coordinated. And last night, they proved that even their most low-key looks can feel effortlessly in step.