Rihanna Levels Up the Canadian Tuxedo in New York

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky know exactly how to match each other’s fashion freak. Last night, the ever-stylish duo headed out in New York City in his-and-hers takes on double denim. It was just the latest in what has been a string of fashionable couples moments following the release of Rocky’s new album, Don’t Be Dumb.

Rihanna and Rocky showed up to El Puerto restaurant in Harlem with denim layered atop denim. Rihanna took the more dedicated approach of the two in a twist on the Canadian tuxedo. The star wore a light blue denim jacket by Saint Laurent with a pair of darker flared jeans. She amped up the pairing with a collection of fur pieces, including a sprawling vintage shawl from Jean Paul Gaultier’s fall 1999 couture collection, a cream scarf, and a limited-edition mini Louis Vuitton purse. The monogram clutch is from the fall 2004 show, when Marc Jacobs designed for the brand. Rihanna finished her look with Saint Laurent glasses and tiger print stilettos from Alaïa.

Rocky, meanwhile, mixed in a touch of pattern play with his denim choices. The rapper layered a camouflage jacket over an army green hoodie. He styled both pieces with baggy jeans and a neon green beanie.

Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Ever the fashion innovator, Rihanna emerged later that evening in another next-level look. Substituting her double denim for something wilder, the star wore a brown zebra print jacquard coat from Alaïa with what looked like nothing underneath. She repurposed her shaggy stole and animal print high heels from earlier.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Rihanna and Rocky’s weekend didn’t end there. They continued the fashion showcase at the Saturday Night Live after party; a Prada shearling coat for her, and a printed Chanel trench for him. Rihanna was also seen wearing a layered tuxedo jacket from the New York-born, Paris-based line Vaquera, which she styled with black leggings and white heels.

The couple that dresses together, stays together.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images