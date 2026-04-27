Rihanna headed to Mumbai this weekend to celebrate her beauty brand’s Fenty Ki Haveli pop-up. On Saturday, she modeled two looks, starting with a bright chartreuse Mugler set, a loose mock turtleneck top that tied off at her hip and a pleated leather skirt in the same shade. Making it monochromatic, the ANTI singer paired the pieces with matching slingbacks.

For extra sparkle, Rihanna wore jewelry from Mumbai designer Manish Malhotra, including dangling earrings and a hathphool (a traditional Indian hand harness). She left her hair down in a sleek wave and wore a dark red lip.

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Later that evening, Rihanna changed into Alaïa, wearing a long-sleeve black dress made from semi-sheer fabric. It featured a textured crocodile skin panel across her torso that trailed down into the long skirt. She wore the ensemble with black open toe stilettos and swept her hair up into a loose bun, changing her red lipstick for a glossy brown.

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Ahead of the big event, Rihanna shared her current POV on makeup with Vogue India.

“Women just want to be seen,” said the star. “It’s simple as that. We just want to be seen, we want to be known. We want to be heard. We want our visions to mean something. We want our ideas to mean something. We want our voice to have this sense of importance. We love the energy that we bring.”

She continued, “We love our contributions. But there’s so much more that women can do. What women can contribute. love when our ‘stupid ideas,’ you know, ‘stupid,’ come into perspective and they mean something. And they teach people a lot of things about our contributions to the world. This is a human thing. And I’ve noticed this more as a mom. Boys, girls, women, men—life is so crazy. It’s hard. You need support. You need community, you know?”