A pair of blue jeans and a white t-shirt is one of the most simple and straightforward outfit formulas. But in Rihanna’s fabulous world, the combination doesn’t have to remain basic. She elevated the uniform last night at Paris Fashion Week, with a styling trick borrowed straight from the couture runways.

After attending Jonathan Anderson’s debut Dior couture show earlier in the day, Rihanna stepped out to the brand’s after-party with her take on late-night dressing. She kept it casual yet elevated in straight-leg jeans, cuffed slightly at the hem, an oversized tee, and a white fur stole that she draped across her frame. Instant focus, however, went to to Rihanna’s accessories—specifically her ears. She wore vibrant statement earrings, if you can even call them that, designed to imitate the look of cyclamen flowers. They not only added a pop of color to the ensemble, but texture, too.

BACKGRID

Anderson’s use of the cyclamen was prominent throughout his show on Monday. (The idea stemmed from a gift he received from John Galliano, the former Dior creative director who was seated among the presentation’s starry front row). It manifested not only in earrings, but also in headpieces, structured skirts, and sculptural brooches. The motif was even featured in the show’s digital backdrop.

“John very kindly came with two posy of cyclamen tied with black silk ribbons and a bag of cakes and sweets from Tesco for the team,” Anderson wrote on Instagram. “The most beautiful flowers I had ever seen so I took this as a starting point so that everyone could receive the same posy of flowers I had received.”

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Rihanna’s eye for accessories has always been bar-none. The star regularly secures holy grail pieces from fashion greats, from Tom Ford-era Gucci to ’90s Gaultier, and has taken a recent liking to vintage winter furs.

But by translating Anderson’s couture cyclamen earrings into a streetwise, after-hours look with jeans and a tee, Rihanna proved once again that she can take a high-fashion idea and make it entirely her own.