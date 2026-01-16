Rihanna Mixes a Boudoir Dress with a Battle-Ready Jacket

Nearly seven years without new A$AP Rocky music is a long time. But last night, Rihanna showed everyone how anticipation can be styled. The Fenty mogul stepped out to the album release party for Rocky’s new project Don’t Be Dumb—the rapper’s first full-length album since 2018’s Testing—in a cognac slip that she styled with a Bad Gal twist.

Rihanna slipped into a floor-length lace and silk dress from Saint Laurent for the occasion. While its neckline featured lace edging, the star doubled up on the fabric by layering one of her Savage x Fenty bras underneath. She let her black undergarment poke out from the top of her dress, creating a peekaboo moment. For balance, Rihanna layered a cropped army green bomber jacket by Miu Miu over top. She finished her look with Briony Raymond jewels, Saint Laurent sandals, and a damier print Louis Vuitton bag.

Diggzy / BACKGRID

Rocky, meanwhile, kept things characteristically low-key but polished at the same time. The rapper wore baggy trousers paired with a white undershirt and topped the look with a leather and shearling jacket, black boots, and a Ray-Ban glasses. The couple arrived hand-in-hand and were seen leaving the venue after celebrating with friends and family—Rihanna carried a Don’t Be Dumb vinyl as a parting gift, naturally.

The listening party was Rocky’s moment, but Rihanna’s peekaboo slip reminded everyone that a lasting impression can from the details.