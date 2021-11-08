Rihanna may have been in Long Beach, California to support her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, but she herself stole the show in an all-red look. The singer went monochromatic on Sunday night to attend ComplexCon, where A$AP was performing, matching completely in the color, down to her lace-up heels.

The singer wore a leather red mini skirt, an overcoat in a deeper hue, and those heels, but the main draw of her look was definitely the checkered halter-top that folded beautifully on her chest. The piece is from Maximilian Davis’ eponymous brand Maximilian. Davis is a London-based artist who gains a lot of inspiration from his trips to Trinidad as a teenager. The top Rihanna is wearing debuted in London in September as part of Davis’s third collection, which was included in a show put on by Fashion East, an incubator that supports off up and coming design talent. That show was specifically inspired by Trinidadian carnivals and Nadia Huggins’ photos of teens swimming in the Caribbean. “The sensuality and freedom these kids had reminded me of carnival, which is an expression of freedom,” he told Vogue Runway.

Rihanna isn’t the only one who has pulled from the most recent Fashion East show. Dua Lipa was recently seen wearing a look from Chet Lo, which showed right beside Maximilian. For Rih, though, wearing Davis’ brand is just another case of the singer supporting an up-and-coming designer, specifically a Caribbean one. Rihanna has been known to shoot designers into fame by wearing just one piece out in public. So keep an eye out for Davis and his designs, you will probably see him again soon.