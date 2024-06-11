There’s nothing “quiet” about Rihanna’s version of the Quiet Luxury trend. Last night, the mogul turned up the volume on stealth wealth fashion during her Fenty Hair launch party in Los Angeles.

Rihanna stepped out to the event in custom Khaite inspired by the New York brand’s fall 2024 runway show. Rihanna kicked off her Malbec red look with a plunging tank top paired with a matching leather maxi skirt. Rihanna added her signature cool girl touch with an oversized bomber jacket worn loosely across the shoulders. A ruby choker from Indian designer Manish Malhotra brought a bit of sparkle to Rihanna’s outfit as did her Reza diamond earrings. Rihanna accented her Khaite pieces with pointed-toe pumps, a dewy makeup look, and natural hair.

Rihanna has always been one to set, not follow trends. And while her latest outfit comes courtesy of a leading Quiet Luxury tastemaker in Cate Holstein’s Khaite, there’s still all the makings of a signature Rihanna ‘fit—whether it be the blinding strands of jewels or the lax bomber jacket.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s been a busy few for days for the star as she promotes her new business venture ahead of its public launch tomorrow. Over the weekend, she showed off her natural hair alongside a rare 2000s “It” bag and her go-to Galliano faux fur. “This is probably the longest, I’ve ever taken to create something,” Rihanna said of Fenty Hair during the launch event, before joking, “No, I lied. That’s R9.”

Speaking of R9, Rihanna spoke with reporters on the status of her highly-anticipated album which would be her first since 2016’s Anti. “Music for me is a new discovery, I’m rediscovering things” she explained. “I’ve been working on the album for so long that I’ve put all that stuff aside. And now I’m prepared to go back into the studio. I’m going to start,” she said, warning fans “So give me a second.”

She continued, “I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have. I want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I’m still in love with.”