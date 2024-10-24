This Is How Rihanna Does Soccer Mom Style

Suburbia’s soccer moms could all learn a thing or two from Rihanna’s sporty chic outfit. The parent of two tapped into her inner soccer mom yesterday during a Fenty x Puma event in Los Angeles—minus the messy minivan and yoga leggings, of course.

Rihanna’s bright and bold sweater dress looked to be her version of a soccer mom hero piece: the cozy oversized sweatshirt. The Christopher John Rogers piece featured mismatched candy stripes and black buttons that Rihanna left partially open to show off her Fenty x Puma Avanti kicks. Her little ones RZA and Riot, are likely too young to be out on the soccer field just yet. But if they do decide to kick the ball around in the future, Rihanna already has the perfect outfit and footwear to watch from the sidelines.

“I was inspired by the culture of it,” Rihanna said during the event, where she fielded questions from children reporters, of her inspiration behind the sneakers. “I’ve always been obsessed with soccer cleats, because I was never a soccer player—not even at school ...But I always loved it, and I always thought there was something aesthetically there that was enticing to me.”

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Rihanna continued, “I wanted to show [RZA and Riot] a new realm of creativity, because this is something that they could have missed in my lifetime. But for them to see me design and reimagine things that are already there and a part of the world, and such a huge culture, it was a big deal for me to just get to do something I love and something they can experience from scratch.”

Rihanna shares RZA and Riot with her long-time partner A$AP Rocky. In another recent interview, the star opened up about potentially expanding her family with the rapper, saying that she’s willing to have as many children “As many as God wants me to have.”

She added, “I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”