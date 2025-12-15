We’ve all seen photos of celebrities stepping out in brisk weather without a coat so the paparazzi can get a better look at all the details of their outfit. Perhaps they think a jacket is too boring. Rihanna, however, proved that might be a skill issue. Over the weekend, the Bad Gal embraced the classic autumn trench coat while out in Los Angeles, and utilized some expert styling tricks to make it interesting.

Of course, Rihanna’s flowing khaki duster from Celine is more than just your normal trench. Decidedly oversized in shape, the piece featured a layered bottom half and ultra-long sleeves that Rihanna let graze past her hands. But she added a statement leather and metal belt to add some shape and give her outfit a focal point. Underneath, she layered a printed Celine scarf that essentially functioned as a top. The look was finished by goggle-like black sunglasses from Saint Laurent, stacked sandals by The Attico, and a bold red lip to perfectly coordinate with the color of her scarf-blouse.

blackbelts / BACKGRID

Sure, it’s noticeably warmer in Los Angeles compared to the arctic chill happening on the East Coast right now, but Rihanna has never been one to abide the conventions of seasonal dressing. She proved just that later in the evening.

For Roc Nation’s star-studded holiday party, attended by the likes of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Jay Z, SZA and Justin Bieber, Rihanna stepped out in an all-black look that leaned into lingerie aesthetics. She layered a black pantsuit with a coordinating bodysuit by Balenciaga. Over top, a satin coat with fur trim gave the look its holiday appeal. Angular glasses and Amina Muaddi sandals were the finishing touches.

Let Rihanna’s weekend serve as an example: don’t let the rulebook of seasonal style stop you from wearing what you love.