For the average person, a late-night trip to CVS probably entails slipping into any ol’ thing that you happened to pull out of your closet. For Rihanna, running errands to your local pharmacy calls for a definitive fashion statement, of course. Earlier this week in Los Angeles, the musician and entrepreneur slipped into a head-to-toe designer look that she paired with an “if you know, you know” accessory from the early aughts.

Rihanna, joined by her partner A$AP Rocky and little boy RZA, stepped out in a striped matching set from Bottega Veneta’s pre-fall 2024 collection. She left her blouse partially unbuttoned and styled her pants with animal print sneakers from her Fenty x Puma line. Per usual, accessories (a Yankees hat, a silk scarf, and black glasses) helped tie everything together, but it was her vintage arm candy that caught our attention. She held on to Louis Vuitton’s mini Horizontal Alma bag that the brand’s then-creative director Marc Jacobs designed in 2002.

While Jacobs’s vintage collaborations with Takashi Murakami and Stephen Sprouse bags are more popular among today’s fashion set, this black and white number was the perfect match to Rihanna’s Bottega Veneta set.

PhotosByDutch

Last night, Rihanna and Rocky were spotted in Los Angeles for a chic parents night out. Rocky slipped into baggy denim, a striped top, and a graphic tie which he paired with a light blue tote bag—from Bottega Veneta, of course. Rihanna, for her part, stuck to classic all-black. She wore a ruched Magda Butrym dress, an Alaïa handbag, and a luxe leather trench coat from Khaite.

Rocky’s Bottega bag, the brand’s popular “Andiamo” style, looks like it had enough storage for the both of them, presumably allowing Rihanna to keep her Louis Vuitton bag at home.