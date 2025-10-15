BTS’s long-awaited come back is slated for 2026, but three of its members—RM, J-Hope, and V—look more than ready to kickstart their reunion. At a W Korea event for breast cancer awareness in Seoul this evening, the three bandmates staged a red carpet get-together as they prepare to return to business as usual in the coming months.

For the event, RM, J-Hope, and V all put their spin on the modern men’s suit. RM went the most standard route of the three in a charcoal gray double-breasted suit and tie. His suit’s decidedly baggy fit—and his accessory choices, which included black glasses and leather boots—transformed the silhouette from its office roots. J-Hope did his version of tailoring through mismatched separates. The star wore an argyle sweater that he styled with a houndstooth blazer with strong shoulders. Straight-leg black trousers, which pooled against his shoes, finished J-Hope’s look.

V, meanwhile, took cues from the recent spring runways with his suiting play. The singer wore a military-style jacket with contrast embroidery and a ruffled white blouse underneath. For a casual finish, he slipped on a pair of distressed denim jeans and matched his band-mates in black shoes.

In June 2025, RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jung Kook completed South Korea’s mandatory 18-month military service. The group’s other two members—Jin and J-Hope in 2023 and 2024, respectively—had already completed their enlistment. During their time apart, the members all released solo projects to much success, but are positioned for a full-on comeback as the New Year approaches.

Shortly after RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jung Kook finished their service, all seven music stars hopped on a Weverse livestream to address their loyal fans and chart their comeback. “We’ll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year,” they said in a statement. “We’re also planning a world tour alongside the new album. We’ll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you’re as excited as we are.”