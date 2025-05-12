FASHION

Robert Pattinson’s Best Red Carpet Moments Are All About Suiting

by Matthew Velasco
Actor Robert Pattinson arrives at the 81st Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on February 2...
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson has come a long way from Twilight’s shimmering vampire to one of the most in-demand leading men of world cinema. Yet, he’s remained nothing if not loyal to classic men’s suiting on the red carpet.

On the red carpet, Pattinson favors a two-piece moment (with a skinny neck tie) done in some sort of all-black fabric—usually, he’s outfitted in Dior Men, as he’s been the face of the French label’s Dior Homme fragrance since 2013. The British star has worn the combination everywhere from the Cannes Film Festival and the Oscars, to his various Twlight premieres over the years. That isn’t to say Pattinson won’t switch up his preference for the full suit, however. From time to time, he will throw in something like a leather racing coat and boots or will even add a bold pop of color to his beloved tailored outfits. Here, look through Robert Pattinson’s best red carpet style from 2005 until now.

2025: Berlinale International Film Festival

Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

Pattinson, wearing a full Dior Men look, leaned into his edgy side at the 2025 Berlin Film Festival—spiked hair and all.

2025: Mickey 17 Premiere

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

The actor went shirtless underneath his double-breasted Dior Men look.

2025: Mickey 17 Press Conference

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

For a Mickey 17 press conference in South Korea, Pattinson paired a checked Dior coat with unexpected boots.

2023: Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pattinson attended the 2023 Met Gala for the first time in seven years with fiancée Suki Waterhouse.

2022: The Batman World Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Instead of a traditional blazer, Pattinson paired his outfit with a tailored peacoat for a 2022 premiere.

2022: The Batman London Premiere

Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Batman premiere in London called for a rare oversized moment from the actor.

2019: Governors Awards

Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Pattinson stayed classic to attend the 2019 Governors Awards.

2019: Toronto International Film Festival

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The satin detail placed along the side of Pattinson’s coat was a nice change-up to his usual red carpet suits.

2016: Met Gala

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pattinson rocked a buzzed head at the 2016 Met Gala, which he attended in a color-blocked suit by Dior Men.

2015: Met Gala

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The prior year, Pattinson again wore Dior Men for fashion’s night out.

2015: Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actor endorsed the skinny tie at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2014: Cannes Film Festival

Dominique Charriau/Le Film Francais/WireImage/Getty Images

Pattinson would return to an all-black look, similar to this 2014 Cannes moment, many times throughout his career.

2012: Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 Germany Premiere

Franziska Krug/German Select/Getty Images

For a 2012 Twilight premiere in Germany, which Pattinson attended with co-stars Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner, he wore a simple gray suit.

2012: Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 L.A. Premiere

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actor paired a black tie and a deep green suit for a 2012 Twilight premiere.

2011: Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 London Premiere

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pattinson and Stewart matched in black looks for the 2011 Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 premiere in London.

2010: The Twilight Saga: Eclipse L.A. Premiere

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Pattinson added some color to his suiting repertoire.

2010: BAFTA Awards

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Pattinson looked dapper at the 2010 BAFTAs.

2009: Cannes Film Festival

Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

At the 2009 Cannes Film Festival, Pattinson hit the Croisette in a black suit and tie.

2009: Academy Awards

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

The actor went formal for the 2009 Oscars, attending the prestigious event in a classic tuxedo.

2008: Twilight Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

For the first Twilight premiere in 2008, Pattinson hit the red carpet in a blacked-out suit.

2008: MTV Video Music Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Pattinson and Stewart matched in grey looks to attend the 2008 MTV VMAs.

2005: Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Premiere

Chris Harding/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For his first major red carpet in 2005, Pattinson wore a crushed velvet suit coat, a white shirt that he left unbuttoned, and leather trousers.