Robert Pattinson has come a long way from Twilight’s shimmering vampire to one of the most in-demand leading men of world cinema. Yet, he’s remained nothing if not loyal to classic men’s suiting on the red carpet.

On the red carpet, Pattinson favors a two-piece moment (with a skinny neck tie) done in some sort of all-black fabric—usually, he’s outfitted in Dior Men, as he’s been the face of the French label’s Dior Homme fragrance since 2013. The British star has worn the combination everywhere from the Cannes Film Festival and the Oscars, to his various Twlight premieres over the years. That isn’t to say Pattinson won’t switch up his preference for the full suit, however. From time to time, he will throw in something like a leather racing coat and boots or will even add a bold pop of color to his beloved tailored outfits. Here, look through Robert Pattinson’s best red carpet style from 2005 until now.

2025: Berlinale International Film Festival Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images Pattinson, wearing a full Dior Men look, leaned into his edgy side at the 2025 Berlin Film Festival—spiked hair and all.

2025: Mickey 17 Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images The actor went shirtless underneath his double-breasted Dior Men look.

2025: Mickey 17 Press Conference Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images For a Mickey 17 press conference in South Korea, Pattinson paired a checked Dior coat with unexpected boots.

2023: Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pattinson attended the 2023 Met Gala for the first time in seven years with fiancée Suki Waterhouse.

2022: The Batman World Premiere Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Instead of a traditional blazer, Pattinson paired his outfit with a tailored peacoat for a 2022 premiere.

2022: The Batman London Premiere Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Batman premiere in London called for a rare oversized moment from the actor.

2019: Governors Awards Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images Pattinson stayed classic to attend the 2019 Governors Awards.

2019: Toronto International Film Festival Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The satin detail placed along the side of Pattinson’s coat was a nice change-up to his usual red carpet suits.

2016: Met Gala Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pattinson rocked a buzzed head at the 2016 Met Gala, which he attended in a color-blocked suit by Dior Men.

2015: Met Gala Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The prior year, Pattinson again wore Dior Men for fashion’s night out.

2015: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actor endorsed the skinny tie at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2014: Cannes Film Festival Dominique Charriau/Le Film Francais/WireImage/Getty Images Pattinson would return to an all-black look, similar to this 2014 Cannes moment, many times throughout his career.

2012: Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 Germany Premiere Franziska Krug/German Select/Getty Images For a 2012 Twilight premiere in Germany, which Pattinson attended with co-stars Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner, he wore a simple gray suit.

2012: Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 L.A. Premiere Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actor paired a black tie and a deep green suit for a 2012 Twilight premiere.

2011: Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 London Premiere Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pattinson and Stewart matched in black looks for the 2011 Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 premiere in London.

2010: The Twilight Saga: Eclipse L.A. Premiere Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Pattinson added some color to his suiting repertoire.

2010: BAFTA Awards Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Pattinson looked dapper at the 2010 BAFTAs.

2009: Cannes Film Festival Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2009 Cannes Film Festival, Pattinson hit the Croisette in a black suit and tie.

2009: Academy Awards John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images The actor went formal for the 2009 Oscars, attending the prestigious event in a classic tuxedo.

2008: Twilight Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images For the first Twilight premiere in 2008, Pattinson hit the red carpet in a blacked-out suit.

2008: MTV Video Music Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Pattinson and Stewart matched in grey looks to attend the 2008 MTV VMAs.