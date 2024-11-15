Roberto Coin Takes Venice For a Celebration of Venetian Elegance & Artistry

In late October, a group of global journalists descended upon a Venetian palazzo to celebrate the jeweler, Roberto Coin. While a convivial gathering of the press, even one with a dress code, is a common occurrence in the fashion world, this particular evening managed to stand out. The crowd was dressed not in the expected array of fall fashion, but in costumes straight from Italy’s 18th century for a very special masquerade ball. In an ornamented room with elaborately overflowing tables, Coin addressed his assembled audience. “If you learn about Venice, you’ll learn about the world,” he declared. Over the course of a 3-day trip, his aim was to educate.

At the age of 80 and after almost three decades in the jewelry game, Roberto Coin is invested in telling the story of his native soil (or sea, if you will, since this is Venice). One of a small population actually born in La Serenissima, Coin is an enthusiastic ambassador for the place, frequently sharing personal memories and fun facts. Coin’s Venetian boutique sits in the center of the bustling Piazza San Marco, next to the iconic Caffé Florian. A gilded jewel in the heart of the City of Gold, the store offers a mix of the brand’s bestsellers and its unique, high jewelry creations.

The setting of Roberto Coin’s Venetian masquerade ball. Courtesy of Roberto Coin

The splendor of Venice, of course, requires little in terms of explanation. The winding, sea-bound city is a top destination for tourists from across the world. Despite the frequent influx of outsiders, its streets and canals continue to be a source of idiosyncratic charm. Packed with independent galleries, shops, and restaurants, Venice thrives on romance and magic. It seems home to a host of secrets for adventurous visitors to uncover.

Coin’s jewelry is undoubtedly influenced by the baroque elegance of his Italian home. The four-point flowers in his emblematic Venetian Princess collection, for example, were drawn directly from the ancient adornments of buildings around the locale. Also, within each design is a nod to Venice’s abundant mystery. Hidden in each of his twisting and complex jewelry structures, Coin hides a ruby only the wearer can see.

Throughout its 30-year lifespan, Roberto Coin has been beloved by shoppers and celebrities alike. Just this year, Coin’s designs have appeared frequently on Cynthia Erivo, as a part of her press tour for Wicked (brand sources say they’ve sent her team every possible iteration of emeralds). Though Coin’s North American business was recently acquired by Watches of Switzerland, it seems clear that his company won’t be straying from its Venetian roots anytime soon.

Cynthia Erivo in a Roberto Coin necklace at the Wicked premiere in Sydney. Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

So, in learning the story of Venice, did we also learn the story of the world? Maybe not yet, but Coin’s guests experienced a compelling slice of it. As the palazzo crowd mingled in bejeweled corsets and petticoated skirts, they caught a glimpse of Coin’s vision - rich in La Bella Vita tradition and opulent Venetian seduction. That’s not a bad place to start.