Robyn’s Style Hits on Every Frequency

Like her pulsating music, there’s a true heartbeat to Robyn’s fashion. Across decades of shape-shifting pop, the Swedish singer has honed a wardrobe that feels as emotionally precise as her music. On stage, she leans into a futuristic minimalism with sharp tailoring, sculptural silhouettes, flashes of metallic, and jolts of neon. She favors a comfortable shoe—whether that be sky-high platform sneakers or stompy go-go boots—to dance around in, some sort of stretchy contraption (either leggings or a sports bra), and is almost always rocking her signature icy blonde hair in a sharp, razor-cut bob. It’s a uniform built for release—where function meets feeling, and every look moves as hard as she does.

And on the red carpet, Robyn’s off-kilter style is just as distinct. She sidesteps convention in favor of unexpected textures, and silhouettes that your average celebrity wouldn’t dare to experiment with.

Here, 13 of Robyn’s best style moments from the stage and beyond.

2025: SNL50 TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images At the SNL50 anniversary special, the singer had a rare non-color moment in this sleek motorcycle dress paired with stockings and metallic accents.

2019: Roskilde Festival Joseph Okpako/Redferns/Getty Images She paired a teensy-tiny mini dress with white go-go boots for a 2019 performance.

2019: Austin City Limits Erika Goldring/FilmMagic/Getty Images At Austin City Limits Festival, Robyn channeled another pop diva, Madonna, by wearing a cone bra bustier with patterend leggings.

2016: Museum Of Modern Art Party In The Garden Andrew Toth/FilmMagic/Getty Images Pattern clashing isn’t a problem for Robyn, as evidenced by her choice to mix a swiling brown and black print with a dotted pink one.

2014: Latitude Festival Matthew Baker/WireImage/Getty Images Another cone bra moment for a 2014 performance in London.

2015: Louis Vuitton Show Rindoff/Le Segretain/French Select/Getty Images If anyone can convince the masses to wear a dress-over-pants, it’s Robyn.

2012: Grammy Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Not only did Robyn wear a t-shirt to the 2012 Grammys, she went even more casual with platform Timberlands.

2011: Coachella Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty Images Those same Timberlands made an appearance at a 2011 performance, this time paired with wild leggings and a peekaboo bra.

2010: Nobel Peace Prize Concert Sandy Young/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She channeled her Swedish roots in a cozy all-knit look.

2009: Radio 1's Big Weekend Gareth Fuller - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Ready for take off.

2009: Grammy Awards Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images Peep the pigeon-shaped clutch Robyn brought with her to the 2009 Grammys.