“My goal is to bridge the beauty of the past and history with the present,” Rosalía told W back in 2019. “I want to be traditional, and yet not old.” That ethos helped her transform deep roots in traditional flamenco into a genre-bending, world-conquering career. And it seems she’s brought a similar perspective to her first campaign for Calvin Klein.

Shot by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign carries the hallmarks of a classic Calvin underwear shoot, though with a surrealist twist. Wearing pieces from the brand’s Icon Cotton Modal, Heritage Cotton, and Perfectly Fit lines, the singer poses with an albino snake (yes, it’s real) in one image and submerges herself in a tank of water in another.

This should keep Motomami Nation satisfied for now, but there’s more on the horizon. Though details remain unconfirmed, all signs point to her long-awaited fourth studio album arriving soon. She’s also set to appear in the third season of HBO’s Euphoria. In the meantime, Rosalía spoke with us via email about her new campaign, her style icons, and her answer to the eternal question: boxers or briefs?

Photograph by Carlijn Jacobs. Courtesy of Calvin Klein

What was your reaction when you found out you’d be doing a campaign with Calvin Klein? Do you have any special memory of the brand or past campaigns?

Well, as you can imagine—I was so excited! I remember so many CK campaigns; they’re always iconic.

You’re in the Calvin Klein underwear section helping a friend shop—do you recommend boxers, briefs, or something else?

Boxers, 100%. I think they always look great on the body. Gray or white—definitely yes.

Photograph by Carlijn Jacobs. Courtesy of Calvin Klein

What’s your favorite off-duty outfit “formula” right now?

I really love fashion. Maybe my work looks are more expansive and powerful, so to speak, but in my day-to-day, it’s also something I curate and have fun with. I don’t really believe too much in formulas, but I do have preferences—and right now, I’m having so much fun wearing skirts, hahaha.

What makes you feel most powerful on a red carpet?

What makes me feel most powerful on the red carpet is my internal mantra and how I hold myself—plus, of course, wearing an amazing look.

Photograph by Carlijn Jacobs. Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Do you have a definitive style icon?

I love Camarón or Prince as much as Vivienne Westwood, but I don’t think I have one definitive style icon.

What was your style like as a teenager?

UFFF, very changeable. I used to go to extremes. I loved gold jewelry, heels, and colors — all at once, hahaha. I got a lot of piercings and loved wearing everything considered hegemonically sexy.

What’s the best beauty or makeup tip you’ve received?

Take care of your skin—and get your sleep.