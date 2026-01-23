The perfect accessory for a little black dress? A little pooch, according to Rosé.

During a recent pop-up appearance in Seoul, South Korea, the Blackpink star slipped into an A-line babydoll dress. The micro-mini features a quilted bodice and a flared skirt. Rosé styled the dress with one of her go-to combinations, black Mary Janes and scrunched-up white socks, but it was her little terrier mix, Hank, that stole the show. The pooch even had his own outfit: a striped blue polo shirt worn underneath a gray harness.

@roses_are_rosie

Hank, naturally, is a social media star in his own right. The canine currently has 4.5 million Instagram followers (he’s only following Rosé, of course) with posts documenting trips with his famous owner, lots of naps, and the occasional bit of mischief.

“I came across an account with Hank, and I was just so drawn to his story of being a newborn puppy in need of a home. I was curious and I reached out to them,” Rosé told Vogue in August. “My family and I got to meet Hank and as soon as I saw him, my heart was stolen. The next day we decided to adopt him.”

As for how she settled on the name? Rosé looked to Hollywood. “For two weeks after I adopted him, I would be at work, and all I would talk about with my Blackpink members was name ideas. At one point, it was Bluey, and then Benji, but nothing felt right.”

She continued, “I’m a huge fan of Tom Hanks. I’ve followed his Instagram for a while, and I realized that at the end of all his posts he would always sign off with -THanks. I woke up one day and I thought it sounded really cool. I went to work and told my members his name was Hank.”