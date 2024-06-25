That’s professor Rosé to you. During a recent trip to Germany, the Blackpink star switched up her usual fashion leanings in favor of a look that would have your local adjunct professor jealous.
Rosé, who was recently announced as Puma’s latest global brand ambassador alongside the likes of A$AP Rocky and Dua Lipa, slipped into a casual academic look to visit the brand’s German headquarters. She based her outfit around a strong shoulder, ’80s-inspired blazer that she left unbuttoned. From there, instead of pairing her brown suit jacket with something a touch more formal, Rosé went down a rather casual route with the remainder of her outfit.
She slipped into a pair of high-rise jeans that featured a slight flare towards the bottom—Rosé wound up cuffing her pants to allow her footwear to peek through. Of course, Rosé mixed in a bit of sportiness into her scholarly moment. She layered a cropped Puma zip-up below her muted suiting that flashed a sliver of her toned figure.
The singer, who usually prefers a frilly princess dress or sheer gown, accented her separates with a messy updo and natural glam. Her chocolate brown loafers offered even more of a PhD twist to her outfit. Her pair, which she styled with white exposed socks, were designed with a sizable platform and silver hardware at the front. No, you probably won’t find your local professor sporting these chunky shoes, but they sure do look pretty cool.
Earlier on during her trip to Germany, Rosé dabbled in a different type of academia-inspired fashion—one that was more school girl fun, less professor chic. She went for a cropped Puma track jacket, trimmed with white and maroon detailing, worn alongside a teensy micro-mini skirt. Her Puma sneakers and knee-length white socks added a more youthful touch to things as did the white top handle bag she held in her hand.
Whether she’s in professor-like suiting or school girl mini skirts, Rosé is surely acing the fashion game.