That’s professor Rosé to you. During a recent trip to Germany, the Blackpink star switched up her usual fashion leanings in favor of a look that would have your local adjunct professor jealous.

Rosé, who was recently announced as Puma’s latest global brand ambassador alongside the likes of A$AP Rocky and Dua Lipa, slipped into a casual academic look to visit the brand’s German headquarters. She based her outfit around a strong shoulder, ’80s-inspired blazer that she left unbuttoned. From there, instead of pairing her brown suit jacket with something a touch more formal, Rosé went down a rather casual route with the remainder of her outfit.

She slipped into a pair of high-rise jeans that featured a slight flare towards the bottom—Rosé wound up cuffing her pants to allow her footwear to peek through. Of course, Rosé mixed in a bit of sportiness into her scholarly moment. She layered a cropped Puma zip-up below her muted suiting that flashed a sliver of her toned figure.

@roses_are_rosie

The singer, who usually prefers a frilly princess dress or sheer gown, accented her separates with a messy updo and natural glam. Her chocolate brown loafers offered even more of a PhD twist to her outfit. Her pair, which she styled with white exposed socks, were designed with a sizable platform and silver hardware at the front. No, you probably won’t find your local professor sporting these chunky shoes, but they sure do look pretty cool.

@roses_are_rosie

Earlier on during her trip to Germany, Rosé dabbled in a different type of academia-inspired fashion—one that was more school girl fun, less professor chic. She went for a cropped Puma track jacket, trimmed with white and maroon detailing, worn alongside a teensy micro-mini skirt. Her Puma sneakers and knee-length white socks added a more youthful touch to things as did the white top handle bag she held in her hand.

Whether she’s in professor-like suiting or school girl mini skirts, Rosé is surely acing the fashion game.