There are plenty of celebrity brides at the moment. Dua Lipa, Zendaya, Taylor Swift could all be donning that big white gown at any second as they walk down the aisle to say, “I do.” But do these women (or anyone with a diamond ring recently placed on their finger) have a Monopoly on the white garment? Rosé says, “Absolutely not.” She may not be planning her upcoming nuptials (as far as we know), but she can enjoy an ivory, cream, or eggshell look as much as the next girl.

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On Thursday night, she proved as much at Tiffany and Co.’s launch of the Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden collection, held at the Park Avenue Armory in New York. The K-Pop star attended the event in a dress from Khaite’s fall/winter 2026 collection. Rendered in all-white aside from a black bow at the waist, the look features an airy, lace camisole top, anchored by a heavier, draped skirt. Rosé paired the design with some white, razor-sharp stilettos and, of course, Tiffany & Co. jewels.

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Rosé was joined by a slew of other celebrities also decked out in Tiffany’s finest, including Amanda Seyfried, Gabrielle Union, Chase Sui Wonders, and Greta Lee. The five women posed for the cameras before Rosé headed inside. It was there that she met up with some of her white-adorned compatriots: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Connor Storie.

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To be fair, Storrie’s Calvin Klein Collection suit leans more toward a very light yellow, but Huntington-Whiteley’s column dress from The New Arrivals is undoubtedly white. In fact, the two women looked a bit like they were filming a reboot of Bride Wars when standing side-by-side. In reality, though, there’s clearly no bad blood between Rosé/ie, and Huntington-Whiteley even took the opportunity to introduce Rosé to Storrie before the three posed for a picture, and stans around the world let out a collective cheer.