Rosé joined a cadre of celebrities and fashion stars on Tuesday in the front row of Saint Laurent’s spring 2027 show, widely believed to be Anthony Vaccarello’s last, ten years after he first joined the house as creative director. The dramatic presentation was staged outdoors at the Trocadero fountain under the glittering glow of the Eiffel Tower, on a raised black lacquer runway, under sparkling gold chandeliers.

Rosé, a global ambassador for Saint Laurent since Vaccarello tapped her for the role in 2020 and who he thanked in the show notes, adhered to the all-black dress code in a fitted leather jacket and skinny pants for the runway show followed by a strapless babydoll dress with a simple bow in her hair for the after-party.

The collection opened with a parade of dazzling head-to-toe gold iterations of Vaccarello’s take on the house signatures, gradually transitioning to dramatic black eveningwear. A performance by Charlotte Gainsbourg served as the grand finale as Rosé, along with guests including Hailey Bieber, Kate Moss, and Zoë Kravitz all gave Vaccarello a standing ovation.

In 2020, Vaccarello told W of the Blackpink singer: “She is Saint Laurent in the way she lives, in the way she takes charge of how she dresses, in her way of liberating herself from the crowd. She’s someone who represents today’s society.”

It’s been a big year for Rosé; in February, she became the first K-pop soloist to win a BRIT Award for her Bruno Mars collaboration “APT.,” and performed at the Grammys as a first-time nominee. After wrapping Blackpink’s Deadline world tour and releasing the group’s accompanying EP, she’s turned back to her solo career, releasing her single “New Trick” on September 18. She’s preparing to release her second solo album in 2027, followed by her first solo world tour.

But first, Paris. Here, the K-pop superstar shares an exclusive photo diary from her time in the City of Light—plus her favorite Saint Laurent looks and the good-luck charm that travels with her everywhere.

How many Saint Laurent shows have you attended now, and what made the spring 2027 show so unforgettable?

I’ve attended a total of 12 Saint Laurent shows now, and this one felt exceptionally special. Everything came together so beautifully—the music, the giant chandeliers, Charlotte’s performance, Anthony’s breathtakingly emotional collection, concluding with his long walk at the end. I have never gotten so emotional at the end of a show. I am grateful to have been there to applaud his hard work and genius.

You've worn a lot of Anthony’s looks for Saint Laurent looks over the years—which has been your favorite?

I loved the long silk white strapless dress I wore for the fall/winter 2025 show. Oh, and the long sheer brown dress at fall/winter 2024—the espresso martini look!

What's a “New Trick” you've learned recently when it comes to fashion?

I currently enjoy looking for fabrics that are most comfortable. I feel like my body reaches out for fabrics that I like, and it seems to be the right fashion choice at the end of the day.

What's the story behind the pink alpaca on your Instagram?

I went to a theme park in Sweden and won it in a game. Ever since then, she's been my good luck charm that travels with me. Whenever I see her in my bed after a long day, her bright energy brightens up my mood. My friends decided to call her "Wosie."

What are two things that are always at the top of your list of things to do in Paris?

I like to stop by the Saint Laurent Rive Droite store. They have lots of fun stuff there. And Sushi Park!

What can people expect from your upcoming album? Any hints on when it's coming out?

I would like a hint on when it’s coming out, too! I’m still waiting for my instincts to tell me “it’s ready.”

Photo courtesy Rosé “Thanks to jetlag, I never miss breakfast at the Ritz.”

Photo courtesy Rosé “Fun fact: I love shopping at hotel boutiques.”

Photo courtesy Rosé “Sauna session before glam.”

Photo courtesy Rosé “Forever and ever.”

Photo courtesy Rosé “It takes a village!”

Photo courtesy Rosé Describe your look in three words:

“Dress code: black.”

Photo courtesy Rosé “Exceptionally special ✨”

Photo courtesy Rosé 🎀

Photo courtesy Rosé “To the afters...”