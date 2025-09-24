This week in New York City, Rosé is proving that the smallest of styling details makes the biggest difference. While many designers prefer to have celebrity guests wear their garments exactly how they were presented on the runway, sometimes a bit of individuality reveals the full possibilities of the clothing. Last night, the Blackpink star proved as much by stepping out in a straight off-the-runway dress that took on a whole new context.

En route to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rosé wore a sheer babydoll dress from Altuzarra’s spring 2026 collection that had just premiered during New York Fashion Week. The dreamy piece’s top half featured airy puff sleeves and metallic embroidery tracing the bodice. But it was Rosé’s styling choice at the bottom half of the dress that gave the look its unexpected twist.

While the original dress sweeps the floor in its full-length runway form, Rosé reimagined the silhouette for the city streets. She rolled the front hem up and inward, crafting a high-low effect for the skirt that allowed the back to cascade behind her like a train.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Despite its flowing silhouette, the dress actually features some major structure when examined closely. Just below the waist, there’s hidden boning that juts out from the garment—that design feature allowed Rosé to scrunch up the skirt without having it fall down throughout the night.

Courtesy of Altuzarra

Rosé’s distinct styling choices didn’t end there, however. On the runway, the garment carried an ethereal spirit—it was shown with white heels that matched the dress’s dusty color. In Rosé’s hands, it was jolted with an edge. She sported a pair of black lace-up loafers and exposed tube socks. Layered over sheer ’90s tights and anchored by black undergarments, the look shifted entirely in tone. What was once a nod to Victorian romance became an exercise in grunge glamour.

Once again, Rosé’s reminded us that a true fashion moment lies in personal choices.