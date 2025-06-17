At the Royal Ascot, the race track stakes are high, and the hats are even higher. Every June, members of Britain’s Royal family descend upon the grounds of the Ascot Racecourse, bringing with them a sense of polished refinement and those signature, gravity-defying hats and tea dresses. This year’s staging, taking place from June 17 to June 21, is no different.

The late Queen Elizabeth II, famously an avid equestrian, was a fixture of the Royal Ascot. Her family now continues that legacy. As is tradition, King Charles and Queen Camilla will lead the daily Royal procession this year, and Kate Middleton and Prince William are expected to attend later in the week. Surely, you can anticipate extended members of the Royal patronage—Princess Beatrice, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Zara Tindall—to show out as well as models, athletes, and members of Britain’s high society.

Here, follow along for all the best fashions and hats from the Royal Ascot 2025.

King Charles and Queen Camilla Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Princess Anne Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Fiona Howden Hoda Davaine/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Zara and Mike Tindall Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Lady Sarah Keswick, Laura Lopes and Lady Joanna Morton Jack Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Daniel Fletcher Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Daniel W. Fletcher at day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Flora Macdonald Johnston Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In The Irish Twin dress and Lock & Co hat at day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Georgia Toffolo Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Valerie Stark Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Lennon Gallagher, Isobel Richmond and Joe Bromley Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images Gallagher in Gieves & Hawkes. Richmond in Self-Portrait at day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Betty Bachz Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Leah Lane and Genevieve Harris Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Lottie Archer-Kane and Joshua Kane Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Alastair Wallace Stewart and Penny Lancaster Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images Lancaster in vintage Dolce & Gabbana and Annabeth Fenley hat at day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Laura-Ann Barr Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Sassi Holford dress and Miss B hat at day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Sandra Cooke Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Zimmerman and Cara Meehan hat at day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Tatyana Brain Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Sandro and vintage Harrods hat at day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Matilda Goad Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Liubor Clark Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Karen Millen and Marta Holod hat at day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Tegan Dalman Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Karen Millen dress and hat at day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Charlotte Hawkins Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Claire Mischevani, Garrard jewelery, and Lisa Von Hallwyl hat at day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

