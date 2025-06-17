FASHION

The Most Perfectly British Hats From the Royal Ascot 2025

by Matthew Velasco
ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 17: Queen Camilla attends day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 1...
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

At the Royal Ascot, the race track stakes are high, and the hats are even higher. Every June, members of Britain’s Royal family descend upon the grounds of the Ascot Racecourse, bringing with them a sense of polished refinement and those signature, gravity-defying hats and tea dresses. This year’s staging, taking place from June 17 to June 21, is no different.

The late Queen Elizabeth II, famously an avid equestrian, was a fixture of the Royal Ascot. Her family now continues that legacy. As is tradition, King Charles and Queen Camilla will lead the daily Royal procession this year, and Kate Middleton and Prince William are expected to attend later in the week. Surely, you can anticipate extended members of the Royal patronage—Princess Beatrice, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Zara Tindall—to show out as well as models, athletes, and members of Britain’s high society.

Here, follow along for all the best fashions and hats from the Royal Ascot 2025.

King Charles and Queen Camilla

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Princess Anne

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Fiona Howden

Hoda Davaine/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Zara and Mike Tindall

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Lady Sarah Keswick, Laura Lopes and Lady Joanna Morton Jack

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Daniel Fletcher

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Daniel W. Fletcher at day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Flora Macdonald Johnston

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In The Irish Twin dress and Lock & Co hat at day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Georgia Toffolo

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Valerie Stark

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Lennon Gallagher, Isobel Richmond and Joe Bromley

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Gallagher in Gieves & Hawkes. Richmond in Self-Portrait at day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Betty Bachz

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Leah Lane and Genevieve Harris

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Lottie Archer-Kane and Joshua Kane

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Alastair Wallace Stewart and Penny Lancaster

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Lancaster in vintage Dolce & Gabbana and Annabeth Fenley hat at day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Laura-Ann Barr

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Sassi Holford dress and Miss B hat at day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Sandra Cooke

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Zimmerman and Cara Meehan hat at day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Tatyana Brain

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Sandro and vintage Harrods hat at day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Matilda Goad

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Liubor Clark

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Karen Millen and Marta Holod hat at day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Tegan Dalman

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Karen Millen dress and hat at day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Charlotte Hawkins

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Claire Mischevani, Garrard jewelery, and Lisa Von Hallwyl hat at day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 17.