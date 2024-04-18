Like many Disney stars before, Sabrina Carpenter has come a long, long way since her days on the network. After cutting her teeth in the likes of Girl Meets World and Tall Girl, the Pennsylvania native has gone on to forge a successful music career of her own. All the while producing hits like “Nonsense” and “Feather,” Carpenter has also managed to forge a unique red carpet wardrobe that combines hyper-feminine silhouettes with edgy details like cut-outs and exposed undergarments.

The triple threat—she can act, sing, and dance—has cozied up to some of fashion’s top brands like Vera Wang and Moschino as well as independent labels like Cong Tri and Mônot. She even starred in an Internet-breaking campaign for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line, Skims. It’s become customary to witness Carpenter pull out a statement red carpet moments during events like the MTV Video Music Awards, arming herself with some sort of high-impact gown, a bold color way or pattern, and her signature blonde bangs. Below, a look back at Sabrina Carpenter’s red carpet evolution, from pre-teen star to pop princess.

2024: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Carpenter sizzled during the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty in this croc-embossed and sequined Tory Burch number accented by a completely sheer skirt.

2024: Pre-Grammy Gala Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images For a pre-Grammy Gala, Carpenter went simple in a ruched LBD that featured a steep side slit and floral embroidery at the waist.

2023: MTV Video Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images A princess twist on the sheer red carpet trend, courtesy of Vera Wang, for the 2023 MTV VMAs.

2023: Billboard Women In Music Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images For the 2023 Billboard Women In Music event, the singer flashed her abs in a Cong Tri confection that featured a dramatic train and sculptural statement sleeves.

2022: American Music Awards Sarah Morris/FilmMagic/Getty Images A disco diva moment in fringed sequins at the 2022 American Music Awards.

2022: The Fashion Awards Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images Carpenter indulged in one of her edgier red carpet moments for the 2022 Fashion Awards in London. She slipped into a mustard yellow Alberta Ferretti gown with a plunging neckline and a matching hood.

2022: MTV Video Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In an ab-baring Moschino number, Carpenter went all in on retro florals at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

2022: amfAR Gala Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When she’s not in some sort of statement color or pattern, the hitmaker tends to treat her red carpet moments to plenty of skin-baring details. Here, she sported a Mônot gown to the 2022 amfAR Gala.

2022: Met Gala Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carpenter made a splash for her debut Met Gala appearance in 2022. She sparkled in a Paco Rabanne set composed of a bra top and a high-impact skirt.

2022: Kids’ Choice Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The star wrapped up her cut-out David Koma stunner with an exposed bra top at the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards.

2021: ACE Awards Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2021 ACE Awards, Carpenter looked like red carpet royalty in a floral Carolina Herrera number.

2020: MTV Movie & TV Awards Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carpenter has dabbled in the exposed underwear trend at multiple points throughout her red carpet career, but her rhinestoned look for the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards proved to be her most on-the-nose adaptation yet.

2019: Tall Girl Premiere Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Carpenter suited up for the premiere of Tall Girl in a plunging ivory set.

2018: Peoples’ Choice Awards JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images The singer looked chic in pinstripe Tom Ford at the 2018 Peoples’ Choice Awards.

2018: MTV Video Music Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Carpenter reinvented the bandage dress at the 2018 MTV VMAs in a va-va-voom Versace look she paired with nude heels.

2017: Billboard Women In Music Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Well before Margot Robbie graced theater screens, Carpenter presented a full-on Barbie pink moment at a 2017 Billboard event.

2016: Kids’ Choice Awards Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images With a copy of Alice In Wonderland doubling as a clutch, Carpenter slipped into black and white lace for the 2016 Kids’ Choice Awards.

2015: American Music Awards Mark Davis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2015 AMAs, Carpenter went with a patterned tea-length look that she paired with a blush pink clutch and strappy heels.

2014: Wicked Opening Night Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress sported high-waisted floral pants and an off-the-shoulder top to the opening night of Wicked in 2014.

2013: Kidstock Festival Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images Alongside fellow Disney actress Rowan Blanchard, Carpenter looked adorable at a 2013 festival.