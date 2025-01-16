An Ode to Sade’s Timeless Style

Sade, the inimitable voice behind classics like “Smooth Operator” and “Kiss of Life,” rose to fame in the early 1980s when pronounced shoulder pads, gaudy prints, and leg warmers reigned supreme. Despite the fads of the time, the singer embraced timeless, understated fashion both on and off the stage—looks that, to this day, live on the mood boards of fashion girls alike.

The British-Nigerian singer, born Helen Folasade Adu, studied at Saint Martin’s in London before pursuing music—which perhaps explains her penchant for a referential silhouette and quality tailoring. But some things can’t be taught, like Sade’s signature collection of gold jewelry, her love of a backless cocktail dress, and her appreciation of a bold red lip. Here, look through Sade’s best vintage fashion moments.

1984 Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images A bold, red lip would become a signature of Sade’s stage style. Here, she paired the beauty look with a dotted shirt and gold hoop earrings.

1984 Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images An off-the-shoulder number cinched with an ’80s statement belt.

1984 Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Performing at a 1984 show in a bright red bolero jacket, velour pants, and a high-neck blouse.

1984 Pete Still/Redferns/Getty Images Sade’s always been a fan of cool-tone colors, something no better exemplified than by this emerald green outfit.

1985 Solomon NJie/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Sade would make backless bodysuits look elegant with simple trousers and her signature gold jewelry.

1985 Paul Natkin/WireImage/Getty Images The singer’s red lip popped against this all-white look.

1985 Clive Limpkin/ANL/Shutterstock Sade isn’t just known for her stage style. The singer’s off-duty wardrobe is just as alluring.

1985 NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images A 1985 performance on Saturday Night Live called for a Sade signature: a patterned sweater paired with high-rise pants.

1985 Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images The definition of ’80s minimalism.

1985 David Corio/Redferns/Getty Images Gold hoop earrings framed Sade’s minimal cold-shoulder look.

1986 Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images This patterned jacket was an elegant switch-up for Sade, someone who defined her style with minimal, often print-free pieces.

1986 Steve Rapport/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Blue jeans, statement jewelry, and a button-down that’s all tied up—a classic Sade moment.

1988 Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images Even in sheer lace, Sade epitomized elegance during a 1988 appearance.

1993 Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images A rare skin-forward moment in a blinged-out top and matching skirt.

2000 JMEnternational/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Sade turned workwear into stagewear.