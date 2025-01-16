An Ode to Sade’s Timeless Style
Sade, the inimitable voice behind classics like “Smooth Operator” and “Kiss of Life,” rose to fame in the early 1980s when pronounced shoulder pads, gaudy prints, and leg warmers reigned supreme. Despite the fads of the time, the singer embraced timeless, understated fashion both on and off the stage—looks that, to this day, live on the mood boards of fashion girls alike.
The British-Nigerian singer, born Helen Folasade Adu, studied at Saint Martin’s in London before pursuing music—which perhaps explains her penchant for a referential silhouette and quality tailoring. But some things can’t be taught, like Sade’s signature collection of gold jewelry, her love of a backless cocktail dress, and her appreciation of a bold red lip. Here, look through Sade’s best vintage fashion moments.
1984
A bold, red lip would become a signature of Sade’s stage style. Here, she paired the beauty look with a dotted shirt and gold hoop earrings.
1984
An off-the-shoulder number cinched with an ’80s statement belt.
1984
Performing at a 1984 show in a bright red bolero jacket, velour pants, and a high-neck blouse.
1984
Sade’s always been a fan of cool-tone colors, something no better exemplified than by this emerald green outfit.
1985
Sade would make backless bodysuits look elegant with simple trousers and her signature gold jewelry.
1985
The singer’s red lip popped against this all-white look.
1985
Sade isn’t just known for her stage style. The singer’s off-duty wardrobe is just as alluring.
1985
A 1985 performance on Saturday Night Live called for a Sade signature: a patterned sweater paired with high-rise pants.
1985
The definition of ’80s minimalism.
1985
Gold hoop earrings framed Sade’s minimal cold-shoulder look.
1986
This patterned jacket was an elegant switch-up for Sade, someone who defined her style with minimal, often print-free pieces.
1986
Blue jeans, statement jewelry, and a button-down that’s all tied up—a classic Sade moment.
1988
Even in sheer lace, Sade epitomized elegance during a 1988 appearance.
1993
A rare skin-forward moment in a blinged-out top and matching skirt.
2000
Sade turned workwear into stagewear.
2001
A baby-doll pink dress was the singer’s outfit of choice for a 2001 concert with India.Arie.