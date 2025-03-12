Sadie Sink Goes Full Goth Princess in a Dress From the Paris Archives

Givenchy’s new designer Sarah Burton just presented her debut collection for the label in Paris a few days ago. But that didn’t stop Sadie Sink from venturing back into the French brand’s historical archives for her latest red carpet outfit. Sink slipped into a gothic black dress from Riccardo Tisci’s fall 2015 Givenchy collection at the O’Dessa premiere in New York City last night.

In true Tisci fashion, Sink’s dress was full of dark and twisted elements. Sheer paneling along the hips gave way to a structured bodice complete with an embroidered cross detail. Sink and her stylist Molly Dickson completed her look with a bold red lip, slicked-back hair, and heeled leather boots.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tisci’s fall 2015 Givenchy show was quite the spectacle. Katy Perry, Jessica Chastain, Isabelle Huppert, and former couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West all made their way onto the front row. But it was what Tisci sent down the runway that went down in the fashion history books. True to form, Tisci’s Givenchy runway was full of long, lace dresses like Sink’s and tailored suit coats adorned with belts and red trim.

The hair and makeup choices—thought up by the legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath and hair guru Luigi Murenu—were the true conversation piece of the entire collection. Models were sent down the runway with gelled curls and braids, metallic septum piercings, and glued-on face gems that sparkled in every way possible. At the time, McGrath described the unusual combination as “Chola Victorian.”

Of course, accessing Tisci’s Givenchy archives is one thing and tailoring said archives to your own style is entirely different. Sink did the latter here. Though it wouldn’t been something to see her replicate the fall collection’s face gems, she and Dickson made the smart choice to keep the emphasis on Tisci’s couture-level designs. A simple statement lip and some heeled statement boots go a long way.