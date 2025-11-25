FASHION

Sadie Sink’s Best Red Carpet Looks Balance Ease and Elegance

by Matthew Velasco
Sadie Sink attends "The Whale" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Septembe...
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Sadie Sink didn’t appear as the sharp-tongued Max Mayfield until the second season of Stranger Things, but she quickly made her mark on viewers. It didn’t take long for her to make her mark on fashion, too. On camera, Max’s signature uniform of vintage tees, worn-in denim, and that ever-present Walkman has become instantly recognizable. Off camera, though, Sink has cultivated a very different aesthetic.

From her early days on the red carpet in 2016 up until now, Sink has favored classically feminine looks with a twist. While she loves a classic fit-and-flare dress from Chanel and Miu Miu, she’s just as likely to show up to a gala or awards show in a ruffled dress with side cut-outs or a crisply tailored pantsuit.

Here, take in Sink’s best red carpet moments from 2015 until now.

2025: Stranger Things Season 5 UK Premiere

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

For the final Stranger Things premiere, Sink chose a floor-length Prada outfit with a plunging cut-out neckline.

2025: Stranger Things Season 5 L.A. Premiere

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No shirt, no problem. Sink wore an embellished Prada bra and a matching column skirt to the Stranger Things screening in L.A.

2025: Tony Awards

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actor once again turned to the Prada at the Tonys in 2025, wearing a silver dress from the brand with a contrasting dark lip color.

2025: Met Gala

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sink attended her first Met Gala in 2025 in a lace Prada number.

2025: John Proctor is the Villain Opening

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

To celebrate her role in John Proctor is the Villain, Sink wore a gothic corset dress by Vivienne Westwood to the show’s opening.

2023: Critics’ Choice Awards

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This Chanel dress had an embellished portion accenting the bust.

2022: The Whale Premiere

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Sink’s ladylike Chanel dress was defined by its fluid structure and delicate embellishments.

2022: Governors Awards

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

She tried her hand at the sheer trend in an A-line Alexander McQueen look.

2022: Venice Film Festival

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images

For the Venice premiere of The Whale, Sink looked straight out of a fairytale in a ruffled and embellished Alexander McQueen gown with cut-outs.

2022: Stranger Things Season 4 Premiere

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sink has never shied away from a suiting moment. This one, from Prada, was tailored to perfection.

2021: Free Guy New York Premiere

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sink balanced out the casual feel of her Miu Miu jeans and bra by slipping a white tuxedo jacket over her shoulders.

2020: SAG Awards

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor turned to Gucci for her 2020 SAG Awards look: a dotted tulle dress with silver embellishments.

2019: Stranger Things Season 3 Premiere

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada, Sink made the case for formal red carpet pants at the 2019 Stranger Things premiere.

2018: Emmy Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A white dress is one of Sink’s go-tos, and this accessorized this Hiraeth number with black sandals and a burgundy lip.

2018: SAG Awards

Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Sink’s Chanel dress was designed with an embellished bodice, ruched paneling, and a flared skirt.

2018: Golden Globe Awards

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

For her first Golden Globes in 2018, Sink slipped into a fit-and-flare ball gown by Miu Miu.

2017: American Music Awards

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Sink’s AMAs dress, by Prada, featured a nude based embellished with a chainmail layer over the top.

2017: Stranger Things Season 2 Premiere

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor was the picture of Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel at the Stranger Things season two premiere in a black-and-white look from the French house’s pre-fall 2017 collection.

2017: Comic Con

Araya Doheny/WireImage/Getty Images

This lively Kate Spade was amped-up even more by Sink’s embellished flats.

2015: The Audience Opening

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sink wore an age-appropriate look for The Audience opening alongside co-stars Helen Mirren and Elizabeth Teeter.