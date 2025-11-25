Sadie Sink’s Best Red Carpet Looks Balance Ease and Elegance

Sadie Sink didn’t appear as the sharp-tongued Max Mayfield until the second season of Stranger Things, but she quickly made her mark on viewers. It didn’t take long for her to make her mark on fashion, too. On camera, Max’s signature uniform of vintage tees, worn-in denim, and that ever-present Walkman has become instantly recognizable. Off camera, though, Sink has cultivated a very different aesthetic.

From her early days on the red carpet in 2016 up until now, Sink has favored classically feminine looks with a twist. While she loves a classic fit-and-flare dress from Chanel and Miu Miu, she’s just as likely to show up to a gala or awards show in a ruffled dress with side cut-outs or a crisply tailored pantsuit.

Here, take in Sink’s best red carpet moments from 2015 until now.

2025: Stranger Things Season 5 UK Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images For the final Stranger Things premiere, Sink chose a floor-length Prada outfit with a plunging cut-out neckline.

2025: Stranger Things Season 5 L.A. Premiere Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images No shirt, no problem. Sink wore an embellished Prada bra and a matching column skirt to the Stranger Things screening in L.A.

2025: Tony Awards TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actor once again turned to the Prada at the Tonys in 2025, wearing a silver dress from the brand with a contrasting dark lip color.

2025: Met Gala TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sink attended her first Met Gala in 2025 in a lace Prada number.

2025: John Proctor is the Villain Opening Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images To celebrate her role in John Proctor is the Villain, Sink wore a gothic corset dress by Vivienne Westwood to the show’s opening.

2023: Critics’ Choice Awards Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images This Chanel dress had an embellished portion accenting the bust.

2022: The Whale Premiere Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Sink’s ladylike Chanel dress was defined by its fluid structure and delicate embellishments.

2022: Governors Awards Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images She tried her hand at the sheer trend in an A-line Alexander McQueen look.

2022: Venice Film Festival Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images For the Venice premiere of The Whale, Sink looked straight out of a fairytale in a ruffled and embellished Alexander McQueen gown with cut-outs.

2022: Stranger Things Season 4 Premiere Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sink has never shied away from a suiting moment. This one, from Prada, was tailored to perfection.

2021: Free Guy New York Premiere Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sink balanced out the casual feel of her Miu Miu jeans and bra by slipping a white tuxedo jacket over her shoulders.

2020: SAG Awards Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor turned to Gucci for her 2020 SAG Awards look: a dotted tulle dress with silver embellishments.

2019: Stranger Things Season 3 Premiere Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada, Sink made the case for formal red carpet pants at the 2019 Stranger Things premiere.

2018: Emmy Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A white dress is one of Sink’s go-tos, and this accessorized this Hiraeth number with black sandals and a burgundy lip.

2018: SAG Awards Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Sink’s Chanel dress was designed with an embellished bodice, ruched paneling, and a flared skirt.

2018: Golden Globe Awards Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCUniversal/Getty Images For her first Golden Globes in 2018, Sink slipped into a fit-and-flare ball gown by Miu Miu.

2017: American Music Awards Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Sink’s AMAs dress, by Prada, featured a nude based embellished with a chainmail layer over the top.

2017: Stranger Things Season 2 Premiere Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor was the picture of Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel at the Stranger Things season two premiere in a black-and-white look from the French house’s pre-fall 2017 collection.

2017: Comic Con Araya Doheny/WireImage/Getty Images This lively Kate Spade was amped-up even more by Sink’s embellished flats.