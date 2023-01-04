Awards season is officially here, so prepare to see a whole lot of the various contenders as they double down on press and appearances in the hope of maximizing publicity ahead of Oscar nominations. If they were in any of the big, buzzy movies this year, chances are, they’re about to be a lot more ubiquitous, which is great news for us, because that means, more celeb looks to dissect. Leading this parade of publicity is Sadie Sink, who has been getting a lot of attention lately for her performance in The Whale. On Wednesday, the actress was spotted out in New York City ahead of an appearance on Today, but at first glance it was hard to recognized the redhead under loads of fabric.

Sink went for an oversized look for her interview on the morning show, opting for a full ensemble courtesy of Givenchy. The focal point of the outfit was definitely the pearl-embellished oversized jeans, which bunched up as Sink exited her car and showed off the silver, G Cube heels underneath. On top, she kept things fairly simple, wearing a white jersey long-sleeve top and decorating it with a silver Givenchy necklace. Though it’s an unseemly 60 degrees in New York at the moment, Sink stayed warm while heading in and out of the studio by throwing on a very large dark blue double-breasted wool coat, which was almost as comically large as her pants. She finished things off with Givenchy’s mini G hobo bag in white.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

While on Today, Sink spoke a little about the public’s response to the intense film. “The film industry is pretty new to me. I come from the TV space more so,” she explained. “It’s been like a first experience for me, just doing the film festival circuits and everything, but it’s been a real joy to see how the film has been received and to just see Brendan [Fraser] have such an incredible moment.”

Shop Sadie’s Givenchy Look: