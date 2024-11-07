To the naked eye, Saoirse Ronan’s latest off-duty moment appears extremely simple. The actress’s Issey Miyake look consisted of a knit top, a white ankle-length skirt, and chunky sunglasses—pieces just about everyone has floating around in their closets. But, look closely and you’ll realize just how Ronan managed to amp up even the most basic of wardrobe staples.

While riskier celebrity dressers might have worn Ronan’s sheer turtleneck on its own, she decided to pair it with another white shirt underneath. The layering trick—basically, letting the hem of a contrasting tee poke out from below a sweater—has been a recent runway trend that’s trickled down to the celebrity set. Even Ronan’s maxi skirt wasn’t just any regular thing. It featured chic folds and drapes that flowed into one single button closure at the waist. Ronan accessorized with some peep-toe Grandma heels from Khaite and a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Given that Ronan is currently promoting her two films The Outrun and Blitz (she wore this look during a press day in New York City) it makes sense she’d want to strip down her style to the very basics. It’s a spirit that Ronan and her stylist Danielle Goldberg have brought to the red carpet, where the actress has been elevating even the most simple of silhouettes.

Ronan most recently hit the step and repeat at last month’s Academy Museum Gala where she upgraded the classic black gown with ease. She wore a floor-length Louis Vuitton number that featured an elegant, structured neckline. Just a few days prior, Ronan attended the Blitz world premiere in another custom Louis Vuitton gown. Her simple high-neck dress was accented by a chunky built-in belt.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Yes, Ronan might incorporate some unexpected draping or a quirky wedged shoe into her press wardrobe here and there. But, both on and off the red carpet, it’s clear that she isn’t letting things get too complicated.