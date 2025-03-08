Rooney Mara, Vanessa Kirby & More Toast Sarah Burton’s Givenchy Debut in Paris

There was no better place to be on Friday at Paris Fashion Week than Givenchy’s storied atelier on Avenue George V. The day began with editors and showgoers gathering in the sunlit space as Sarah Burton unveiled her triumphant debut collection as artistic director of the legendary house. By nightfall, the venue had transformed into the location of the chicest dinner party in town—a celebration of Burton’s official arrival and a brand new day at Givenchy.

The evening carried the same thoughtful elegance and sharp precision that defined Burton’s inaugural collection. Guests began with cocktails on the ground floor before ascending to an intimate yet grand dinner upstairs. A constellation of Givenchy muses and friends filled the room, including Rooney Mara, Vanessa Kirby, Diane Kruger, Gwendoline Christie, and Marisa Berenson. Singers Yseult and Raye brought the musical energy to the mix, while models Eva Herzigová, Alex Consani, and Devyn Garcia—still radiant from their turns on the Givenchy runway earlier that day—arrived wearing Burton’s designs.

Photographer and erstwhile model Ethan James Green, fresh off his return to the runway for Haider Ackermann’s debut at Tom Ford, caught up with stylist and model Dara and Off-White’s Ib Kamara. Across the room, a contingent of British stars, including Heartstopper’s Kit Connor and Joe Locke linked up with Joseph Quinn. Babygirl director Halina Reijn and Vanessa Kirby shared an animated exchange, while acclaimed filmmaker Jonathan Glazer added to the cinematic mix.

The evening’s menu, crafted by three-Michelin-starred chef Anne-Sophie Pic, matched the refined yet intimate atmosphere. Guests dined beneath the warm glow of candlelight, the setting a perfect reflection of Burton’s masterful balance between tradition and modernity. As the night unfolded, conversation and champagne flowed, marking not just a celebration of Burton’s new era but a moment of rare creative convergence in Paris.

Halina Reijn & Vanessa Kirby

Devyn Garcia, Yseult, & Alex Consani

Marisa Berenson and Gwendoline Christie

Raye

Joe Locke & Kit Connor

Ryan Destiny

Eva Herzigová

Diane Kruger

Joseph Quinn

Rooney Mara

Alex Consani & Sarah Burton

Yseult

Marisa Berenson, Gwendoline Christie, & Eva Herzigová

Golshifteh Farahani

Ib Kamara, Raye, Ethan James Green, & Dara

Rooney Mara, Halina Reijn, & Vanessa Kirby

Sarah Burton & Diane Kruger

Raye & Law Roach

Jonathan Glazer & Rooney Mara

Kit Connor, Joseph Quinn, Joe Locke, & Saura Lightfoot-Leon

Sophie Okonedo