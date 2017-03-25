Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best Red Carpet Looks from the ’80s to Today

Sometimes it’s hard to differentiate Sarah Jessica Parker from her iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw. Though Parker found her Mr. Big years ago in Matthew Broderick, both she and Bradshaw have that discerning eye for fashion and when Parker steps out on a red carpet, all eyes turn to her to see what she’s wearing. Luckily, the actress never disappoints. From her many appearances at the Met Gala to the top award shows, Parker always impresses. You can usually expect Parker in a voluminous gown and odds are, there may be a headpiece to seal the look, but every once in a while, she turns something out that’s totally unexpected. As you prepare to welcome Carrie Bradshaw back into your life with And Just Like That..., take a moment to scroll through some of Parker’s best red carpet looks from the ‘80s until now.

2019: 8th Annual New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Parker wore a pink, voluminous Zac Posen gown to the 8th Annual New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala on September 26, 2019 in New York City.

2019: 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a patterned blue Elie Saab gown with puff sleeves, Parker attended the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on May 04, 2019 in New York City.

2018: 39th Annual Muse Awards Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images Parker wore a black velvet Batsheva dress to the 39th Annual Muse Awards on December 13, 2018 in New York City.

2018: New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a voluminous red Giles Deacon dress, Parker attended the 2018 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala with her husband, Matthew Broderick, on September 27, 2018 in New York City.

2018: Met Gala Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Parker wore a golden Dolce & Gabbana dress with a nativity scene headpiece to the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

2018: 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Parker wore a black corseted Dolce & Gabbana dress to the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

2017: New York City Ballet's Fall Fashion Gala Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a metallic blue fringe Monse dress, Parker attended the New York City Ballet's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala with her husband, Broderick, on September 28, 2017 in New York City.

2017: People’s Choice Awards Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media Parker wore a bronze, pleated J. Mendel fall 2016 couture dress to the 2017 People's Choice Awards on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

2017: 74th Annual Golden Globes David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Parker wore a Vera Wang fall 2017 bridal gown with a Princess Leia-inspired hairstyle to the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

2016: Divorce Premiere Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic Wearing a purple, jewel-encrusted Dolce & Gabbana fall 2916 dress, Parker attended the premiere for Divorce on October 4, 2016 in New York City.

2016: New York City Ballet Fall Gala Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Parker wore a two-toned Narciso Rodriguez dress to the 2016 New York City Ballet’s Fall Gala on September 20, 2016 in New York City.

2016: Parsons Benefit Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Parsons School of Design/The New School Parker wore a plastic, studded Valentino fall 2014 dress over a navy crewneck to the 2016 Parsons Benefit on May 23, 2016 in New York City.

2016: Met Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Parker wore a white Monse set to the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.

2015: New York City Ballet Fall Gala Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images Wearing a sparkling Zuhair Murad fall 2015 couture gown, Parker attended the 2015 New York City Ballet Fall Gala in New York City on September 13, 2015.

2015: Hamilton Broadway Opening Night Walter McBride/WireImage/Getty Images Parker wore a sleeveless beaded Elie Saab dress to Hamilton Broadway opening night on August 6, 2015 in New York City.

2015: Met Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Parker designed her black one-shoulder dress in collaboration with H&M and paired it with a Philip Treacy headpiece for the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.

2014: amfAR Inspiration Gala Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing an off-the-shoulder chiffon Schiaparelli spring 2014 dress, Parker attended the amfAR Inspiration Gala New York 2014 on June 10, 2014 in New York City.

2014: Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Parker wore a signed, black and white Oscar de la Renta gown to the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City.

2013: New York City Ballet Fall Gala Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Parker wore a light pink strapless dress by Prabal Gurung and Olivier Theyskens to the New York City Ballet 2013 Fall Gala on September 19, 2013 in New York City.

2013: Met Gala Karwai Tang/FilmMagic Parker wore a printed Giles Deacon gown with thigh-high plaid Christian Louboutin boots and a Philip Treacy-designed mohawk head piece to the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City.

2013: amfAR New York Gala Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Parker wore a velvet column dress from Maison Martin Margiela spring 2013 ‘Artisanal’ couture collection to the amfAR New York Gala on February 6, 2013 in New York City.

2012: New York City Ballet Fall Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Parker wore a floral embroidered Valentino fall 2012 couture gown to the 2012 New York City Ballet Fall Gala on September 20, 2012 in New York City.

2012: Met Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a long-sleeved, silk taffeta floral print gown from the Valentino spring 2012 collection, Parker attended "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012 in New York City.

2012: amfAR New York Gala Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Parker paired a pink Oscar de la Renta pre-fall 2012 gown with a Theyskens Theory moto jacket and white gloves for the amfAR New York Gala on February 8, 2012 in New York City.

2011: 34th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Paul Morigi/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a black Theyskens’ Theory fall 2011 gown with a voluminous skirt, Parker attended the 34th Kennedy Center Honors with her husband, Matthew Broderick, on December 4, 2011 in Washington, DC.

2011: New York City Ballet Fall Gala Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images Parker wore a one-shoulder lace Stella McCartney spring 2012 mini dress to the 2011 New York City Ballet Fall Gala on September 22, 2011 in New York City.

2011: I Don’t Know How She Does It Premiere Henry S. Dziekan III/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a black crochet Antonio Berardi dress, Parker attended the premiere of I Don't Know How She Does It with her husband, Broderick, on September 12, 2011 in New York City.

2011: 64th Cannes Film Festival George Pimentel/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Elie Saab long-sleeved floral print gown, Parker attended the Wu Xia premiere during the 64th Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2011 in Cannes, France.

2011: Met Gala Kevin Mazur / Contributor Parker wore an Alexander McQueen fall 2005 beaded dress to the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City.

2010: CFDA Fashion Awards Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Contributor Parker wore a purple Alexander McQueen gown to the 2010 CFDA Fashion Award on June 7, 2010 in New York City.

2010: Sex and the City 2 UK Premiere Samir Hussein/Getty Images Parker wore a black Alexander McQueen dress with a feathered Philip Treacy headpiece to the UK premiere of Sex and the City 2 on May 27, 2010 in London, England.

2010: 82nd Annual Academy Awards Dan MacMedan/WireImage Parker wore a pastel yellow Chanel couture dress with a wrist full of bangles to the 82nd Annual Academy Awards on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

2010: Met Gala Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Parker wore a nude pleated Halston Heritage dress to the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010 in New York City.

2009: Did You Hear About the Morgans? Premiere Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images Wearing a pink jacquard L’Wren Scott mini dress, Parker attended the premiere of Did You Hear About The Morgans? in Leicester Square, London on December 8, 2009.

2009: 81st Annual Academy Awards Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Parker wore an ice blue, belted Dior gown to the 81st Annual Academy Awards on February 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

2008: MTV Movie Awards Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Parker wore a black, sparkly mini dress to the 2008 MTV Movie Awards on June 1, 2008 in Universal City, California.

2008: Sex and the City Premiere Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Wearing a metallic, strapless Nina Ricci gown, Parker attended the premiere of Sex and the City with her husband, Matthew Broderick on May 27, 2008 in New York City.

2007: 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Parker wore a L’Wren Scott sleeveless dress and Christian Louboutin clutch to the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January January 15, 2007 in Beverly Hills.

2006: Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a tartan and tulle Alexander McQueen dress, Parker attended “AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion” Costume Institute Gala with the late designer at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2006.

2006: 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a black strapless Rochas and Bottega Veneta clutch, Parker attended the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards with her husband, Broderick, in Beverly Hills, California on January 16, 2006.

2005: The Family Stone Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Parker wore a taupe Francisco Costa dress to The Family Stone Los Angeles premiere in Westwood, California on December 6, 2005.

2005: 40th Birthday Party Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a gold empire-waisted Oscar de la Renta gown, Parker attended her 40th birthday party with husband, Broderick, on March 25, 2005 in New York City.

2005: 11th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Parker wore a strapless polka dotted Yves Saint Laurent dress to 11th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California on February 5, 2005.

2004: 56th Annual Emmy Awards Albert L. Ortega/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a strapless lace and feather Chanel couture dress, Parker attended the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards with her husband, Matthew Broderick in Los Angeles, California on September 20, 2004.

2004: CFDA Fashion Awards Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Parker wore a pink and black tulle vintage Howard Greer dress to the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on June 07, 2004.

2004: New York City Ballet Spring Gala Randy Brooke/WireImage/Getty Images Parker wore a green drop waist Oscar de la Renta dress to the New York City Ballet 2004 Spring Gala in New York City on May 05, 2004.

2003: 55th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Parker wore a strapless pink Chanel dress to the 55th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California on September 21, 2003.

2003: Tony Awards Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images Parker wore a sheer black Gucci dress to the 2003 Tony Awards in New York City on June 08, 2003.

2003: CFDA Fashion Awards Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images Parker wore a strapless Oscar De La Renta dress to the 2003 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on June 2, 2003.

2003: 60th Annual Golden Globes SGranitz/WireImage Parker wore a black corset and pants by Jorgen Simonsen to the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California on January 19, 2003.

2002: Sex and the City Season Five Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Wearing a blush pink empire-waist dress by Narciso Rodriguez, a pregnant Parker attended the season five premiere of Sex and the City on July 16, 2002 in New York City.

2001: 7th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Parker wore a sparkly bandeau and matching skirt to the 7th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California on March 11, 2001.

2001: 58th Annual Golden Globe Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Parker wore a strapless pink dress with a floral appliqué to the the 58th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California on January 21, 2001.

2000: 52nd Annual Emmy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage Parker wore a pink feathered Oscar de la Renta dress to the 52nd Annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California on September 20, 2000.

2000: 6th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Parker wore a gray Vivienne Westwood pants and top set to the 6th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 12, 2000 in Los Angeles, California.

2000: 57th Annual Golden Globe Awards Frank Micelotta Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Parker wore a pink sleeveless Richard Tyler dress to the 57th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 23, 2000 in Beverly Hills, California.

1997: VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards Parker wore her pale pink “naked dress” to VH1’s Vogue Fashion Awards on October 24, 1997.

1991: For the Boys Premiere Parker wore a colorful Rifat Ozbek cropped jacket and red velvet Christian Lacroix pants to the For the Boys premiere on November 14, 1991 in Beverly Hills, California.