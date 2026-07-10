Any pop culture historian knows that Fendi and Sarah Jessica Parker go way back. The Italian luxury brand made its first meaningful cameo in Sex and the City in the year 2000, when an unsuspecting Carrie Bradshaw had her Baguette devastatingly stolen at gunpoint. Since then, Fendi’s famed purse has become something of a symbol for the sex columnist—and the actor who plays her. This week, fans of both were treated to a dose of sartorial nostalgia, when Parker stepped out in an outfit that would surely make Bradshaw proud.

Attending the Fendi fall 2026 couture show in Paris on Thursday, Parker donned a black-and-white ensemble that balanced Carrie-Bradshaw quirk and high-street chic. Her semi-sheer collared blouse featured dark leather panels lining down the chest, with an A-line silhouette that billowed into a breezy pleated skirt. She finished this elegant-meets-edgy look with studded heels, a string of pearls and a sleek side ponytail. The pièce de résistance, however, was her bag: a black and white leather Baguette lined in gold studs.

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It’s a satisfying self-referential statement for Parker, who has, over the years, donned an array of Fendi purses in honor of her on-screen counterpart. In the And Just Like That spinoff, they were a recurring Easter-egg accessory—from hot pink versions to nostalgic purple pouches.

Beyond the SATC universe, the Baguette has become a sartorial calling card for Bradshaw-inspired dressing. First imagined in the late 1990s, it was born in a world of ’90s minimalism and sleek, streamlined aesthetics. But in the decades since, it has become a harbinger of unrestrained self-expression—with re-editions featuring everything from canary-colored fringe to maximalist mirror embellishments. The bag gets only more iconic over time, just like Carrie Bradshaw.

Every time Parker wears one, it’s undeniably special. Case in point: In June, she starred in a campaign celebrating the re-edition of the Baguette 26424. In the promotional video, the actor can be seen holding a bedazzled zebra print design with red piping. (The soundtrack is, perfectly, Addison Rae’s “Fame is a Gun.”)

Courtesy of Fendi

Indeed, no one wears a Baguette quite like Parker. Though her origin story with the accessory occurred through the context of a fashion crime, it’s grown to be so much more. Plus, with its coating of armor-like studs and self-protective hardware, no one’s swiping this one.