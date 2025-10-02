Following the recent end of And Just Like That..., Sarah Jessica Parker is still holding out hope for the eventual return of Carrie Bradshaw. And she’s dressing like it, too.

Today in New York City, Parker was seen wearing a take on fall dressing that channels her most famous character’s love of bold colors and unexpected layering. The actor started her ensemble with a relatively normal transition piece: a denim chambray shirt left entirely unbuttoned. Then came the color. And prints.

Parker slipped into a lively floral circle skirt that sat way up high on her waist. She paired the tea-length number, which features a lace-esque detail along the hem, with a structured fuchsia car coat. That, too, was designed with a faint, textured print—because in Bradshaw land, just one pattern won’t suffice.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

On her feet, Parker wore a pair of matching hot pink pumps with an animal print ankle strap. It was a style that Bradshaw would have racked up a credit card bill for back in the day. Finishing off the look was a quilted leather shoulder bag, shield-style glasses, and a jewelry stack that included a retro timepiece and metallic bangles.

Since Parker first graced screens as the imitable Bradshaw in Sex and the City, it’s often been difficult to decode where her own style starts and where the fictional fashionista’s ends. From the clashing prints to the signature high heel, her latest ensemble certainly continued that blend at a time when Bradshaw’s future looks increasingly grim. In August, Parker mourned Bradshaw when it was announced that AJLT... was cancelled following the season three finale.

However, last month, the actor clarified that she isn’t saying “goodbye,” just merely “farewell,” to the iconic character—yes, there is a difference—and left the door ever-so slightly opened for a possible return. “It's incredibly hard to be definitive,” she said when asked about the future of Bradshaw. “Sometimes it seems an anathema to say, ‘We're not going to do more,’" she said. “But if you love something, you know where to leave it sometimes.”