Suiting has never been a hallmark of Sarah Jessica Parker’s red-carpet repertoire, but she made a strong case for it during a rare family outing with husband Matthew Broderick and son James Wilkie Broderick last night. Honored with the Golden Eve’s Carol Burnett Award for her contributions to television, Parker and her loved ones coordinated in sharp, matching tailoring for the occasion.

True to form, Parker didn’t commit to a traditional full suit. She instead infused her signature whimsy by layering a cropped blazer over a glimmering Paolo Sebastian dress, finished with a velvet belt at the waist. She completed her look with pearl and diamond jewelry by Fred Leighton.

Broderick and James, 23, opted for classic suits worn with white flowers on the lapels. (Parker and Broderick are also parents to twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell.)

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Parker also received support from her Sex and the City costars Kristin Davis, Evan Handler, and David Eigenberg. Helen Mirren was presented the Cecil B. DeMille Award later in the evening.

Parker’s unconventional ball gown and bolero jacket pairing brought back images of Carrie Bradshaw’s penchant for high-low, rule-breaking styling. Though there’s no indication that Parker will reprise the role anytime soon following the cancellation of And Just Like That… in 2025.

“I hear lots of very original ideas, all lovely and well-intentioned and often very clever, but the only thing that really matters is what excites Michael Patrick King,” Parker said at the event. “And right now he’s just not thinking about that.”