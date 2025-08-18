Sarah Paulson Deconstructs the Fairytale Dress

Sarah Paulson is deconstructing the idea of the fairytale dress. In Los Angeles over the weekend, Paulson put a twist on a traditionally feminine and bucolic silhouette with frayed edges and undone hems.

Stepping out to the Television Academy’s Annual Hall of Fame Ceremony, Paulson slipped into a floor-length Khaite dress. The piece, from the New York brand’s fall 2025 collection, featured sculptural puff shoulders and an asymmetric, fit-and-flare skirt. Despite the charming silhouette, the statement was found in its fabric. The dress was designed with exposed stitching and various folds and frays, adding an undone glamour to the otherwise romantic shape. In addition to the distressed edges, Paulson’s dress was given an extra edge thanks to a metallic zipper that zig-zagged across the front.

Leaning into the cut of her maxi dress, the actor completed her ensemble with a minimal touch. She styled her signature pixie cut in a slicked-back fashion and sported dewy skin with blush-stained cheeks. For accessories, Paulson went with a structured black clutch from Métier hardware and peep-toe shoes.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paulson has always had a knack for unconventional twists on conventional silhouettes. At an awards event in October 2024, the actor wore an off-the-shoulder Marc Jacobs dress that boasted a similar shape to her latest dress. As if the giant cut wasn’t enough, she paired her dress with pointed shoes that featured a kitschy pointed heel and toe box.

In her latest look, Paulson embraced the rising trend of Haunted Doll glamour that’s been haunting red carpets recently, striking a perfect balance between eerie and enchanting.