In the finicky world of fashion, even the smallest styling tweak can transform an outfit. Such is the case with silk scarves, the emergent microtrend of the summer that, suddenly, seems to be everywhere. Of course, scarves are nothing new. They’ve long been a staple among the stylish, with a history dating back centuries. Luxurious silk, in particular, has symbolized status since the 17th century, later becoming a fixture of elegant sportswear thanks to the vision of Coco Chanel and, naturally, Hermès, whose iconic carrés still dominate the category.

Traditionally, a silk scarf worn at the neck or tied atop the head evokes a sense of refinement (think: Grace Kelly shielding her blowout in a convertible). But fashion’s current take is less Italian aristocrat and more downtown cool. Today’s It crowd isn’t knotting their scarves under their chins, they’re tying them low on the hips.

Call it a belt, call it a skirt, but technically, it’s neither. The look reads more like a sarong or a pareo, only layered over trousers, shorts, or a maxiskirt rather than swimwear. During a summer where the lines between beachwear and streetwear are blurring at a rapid pace, the scarf-as-sarong styling trick feels especially relevant. It nods to vacation dressing that functions in the city. And unlike your average belt, it makes a statement—defining the waist and making an outfit feel finished without trying too hard.

The best part of this look? You probably already own some of the pieces. Most of us have a scarf or two tucked away in the back of a drawer. Now’s the time to bust out old souvenirs, grandma’s hand-me-downs, and gifts we never quite figured out how to wear. Pair them with basics you already love, like a white tank, classic trousers, or a slinky knit dress.

No, it won’t hold anything up, but a scarf might pull your whole look together. See how we’re wearing ours in the styling guide below.

Wear a scarf over trousers...

A colorful scarf lends vacation energy to classic pleated trousers, loafers, and a tank.

Or a maxiskirt.

A simple black maxiskirt gets a bohemian twist with a textured tank and a silk scarf tied low at the hips.

Wear a scarf as a skirt...

Worn as a makeshift skirt, a scarf also adds polish to a sporty base. Layer it over a spandex unitard and add mesh flats.

Or over a monochromatic outfit.

Just like over trousers, a scarf tied over shorts feels effortlessly cool. Here a colorful print adds instant interest to a monochromatic base.

More Scarves to Shop