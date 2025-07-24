FASHION

A Complete Guide to the Scarf Belt Trend

Four outfit ideas that give this styling trick an of-the-moment, street-meets-beach vibe.

by Christina Holevas
Images courtesy of Getty and Backgrid
In the finicky world of fashion, even the smallest styling tweak can transform an outfit. Such is the case with silk scarves, the emergent microtrend of the summer that, suddenly, seems to be everywhere. Of course, scarves are nothing new. They’ve long been a staple among the stylish, with a history dating back centuries. Luxurious silk, in particular, has symbolized status since the 17th century, later becoming a fixture of elegant sportswear thanks to the vision of Coco Chanel and, naturally, Hermès, whose iconic carrés still dominate the category.

Traditionally, a silk scarf worn at the neck or tied atop the head evokes a sense of refinement (think: Grace Kelly shielding her blowout in a convertible). But fashion’s current take is less Italian aristocrat and more downtown cool. Today’s It crowd isn’t knotting their scarves under their chins, they’re tying them low on the hips.

Call it a belt, call it a skirt, but technically, it’s neither. The look reads more like a sarong or a pareo, only layered over trousers, shorts, or a maxiskirt rather than swimwear. During a summer where the lines between beachwear and streetwear are blurring at a rapid pace, the scarf-as-sarong styling trick feels especially relevant. It nods to vacation dressing that functions in the city. And unlike your average belt, it makes a statement—defining the waist and making an outfit feel finished without trying too hard.

The best part of this look? You probably already own some of the pieces. Most of us have a scarf or two tucked away in the back of a drawer. Now’s the time to bust out old souvenirs, grandma’s hand-me-downs, and gifts we never quite figured out how to wear. Pair them with basics you already love, like a white tank, classic trousers, or a slinky knit dress.

No, it won’t hold anything up, but a scarf might pull your whole look together. See how we’re wearing ours in the styling guide below.

Wear a scarf over trousers...

A colorful scarf lends vacation energy to classic pleated trousers, loafers, and a tank.

+ Paula's Ibiza printed silk-twill scarf
$650
Loewe
Poppy tank
$100
AGolde
Gelso Pleated Trousers
$199
The Frankie Shop
Danielle Loafers
$550
Emme Parsons

Or a maxiskirt.

A simple black maxiskirt gets a bohemian twist with a textured tank and a silk scarf tied low at the hips.

Cashmere and Silk Scarf
$245
Chan Luu
Cami Tank
$360
Our Legacy
Lauren High Waist Maxi Skirt
$160
Leset
Black Mono Strap Flat Sandals
$1,200
Christen

Wear a scarf as a skirt...

Worn as a makeshift skirt, a scarf also adds polish to a sporty base. Layer it over a spandex unitard and add mesh flats.

Printed silk beach cover-up
$285
Asceno
LIFE Divinity 5" Romper
$78
Aritzia
Fishnet slip-on shoes
$920
Alaïa
Deco silver onyx choker
$650
Sophie Buhai

Or over a monochromatic outfit.

Just like over trousers, a scarf tied over shorts feels effortlessly cool. Here a colorful print adds instant interest to a monochromatic base.

Floral-print silk-twill scarf
$470
Chloé
Kaiomi ribbed-knit polo top
$1,450
The Row
Virgin wool shorts
$350
Róhe
Leather Lace-Up Derby Loafers
$720
Lemaire

More Scarves to Shop

Lily Square Scarf
$248
Tory Burch
Printed poplin scarf
$320
Miu Miu
Paisley Satin Scarf
$22.99
Mango
Ines Scarf
$115
Bembien
Camails a Carreaux scarf 90
$620
Hermès
Printed silk carré
$540
Gucci
Oversized printed silk bandana
$69.50
J.Crew
Floral silk-blend scarf
$245
$350
Magda Butrym
Printed silk twill scarf
$320
$400
Etro
Cherryfic silk scarf
$550
Valentino