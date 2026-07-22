Selena Gomez is currently celebrating her 34th birthday in Bologna, Italy, surrounded by a doting husband, panoramic views and probably endless amounts of tiramisu. Amidst such a blissful set-up, what does one wear to mark turning another year older? For Gomez, it comes down to simplicity, comfort and intentionally mismatched accessories.

On July 22, the singer and classic Cancerian shared a short but sweet carousel on Instagram to mark a year around the sun. In the photos, she is standing in front of a picturesque canal, holding an opulent coupe glass filled with a creamy Italian dessert. Instead of a glitzy designer gown, she is wearing a simple white tank top. The star of this pared-back ensemble? Her DIY-looking earrings.

The dangly gold designs are from Belgium-based brand Essentiel Antwerp. Now sold out, the multicoloured hoops are adorned with tiny, playful charms that differ from side to side, creating an asymmetrical effect that draws the eye. One has a shiny pearl and baby-blue bird; the other features a purple crystal stacked on neon-green lips. Throughout Gomez’s Euro summer trip, they have proven to be an essential item.

Last week, the actor was in London filming the new season of Only Murders in the Building. After husband Benny Blanco travelled by boat to see her, the pair set off to Italy to start the birthday festivities. In photos from that leg of the trip, Gomez can be seen wearing her trustee earrings with multiple looks—from a paisley sundress at happy hour to a fuzzy hoodie with Blanco at sunset. The sartorial moral of the story? The secret to a successful birthday outfit is sticking to what you know you like.

When celebrating her milestone on Instagram, Gomez gushed about her fans. “Every single day I get to create because of all of you,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you for always making me the happiest girlie in the world.” Looking refreshed and rested, the star made her go-to jewelry look totally new. That’s the thing about earrings—all you really need is one good pair. All the better if they don’t match.