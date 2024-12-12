Last night, Selena Gomez announced on Instagram that she and Benny Blanco are engaged to be married after just over a year of dating. Friends of the couple (including Taylor Swift who has apparently already volunteered to be the flower girl) were quick to sing their congratulations and marvel at Gomez’s blinding diamond marquise ring.

Gomez’s marquise diamond (a style marked by long, pointed ends) is surrounded by yellow gold pavé accents. Experts estimate that the ring holds a weight of four to six carats and place its value somewhere between $200,000 and $1 million. As hardcore Selenators are sure to note, the ring nods to Gomez’s 2015 song “Good for You,” in which she calls herself a “marquise diamond” that could “even make that Tiffany jealous.”

@selenagomez

The stone shapes dates back to the 18th century and France’s King Louis XV. The monarch enlisted his jewelers to model the gem after the smile of his mistress the Marchioness (or Marquise) de Pompadour. This cut quickly became a popular engagement ring choice among nobles and celebrities alike.

Victoria Beckham’s 1998 engagement ring (one of the many gifted from David) and Jennifer Lopez’s 2002 ring from Ben Affleck were both marquise diamonds. Perhaps the most famous marquise, though, is Jackie Kennedy’s ring, from her husband Aristotle Onasis, known as the “Lesotho III.” It featured 40 carats and is now worth upward of $20 million.

@selenagomez

Gomez and Blanco, who have been collaborators since 2015, first went public with their romance in December 2023. During a May 2024 interview with Time, Gomez discussed her relationship with the music producer and songwriter.

“I know what people can do to people I love,” she said of the Internet chatter surrounding their relationship. “My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him.”

She said at the time, “I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere any time soon.”