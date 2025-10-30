There’s infinite ways to do evening wear. Look no further than Selena Gomez and Laufey, who put two differing twists on formal dressing in Los Angeles last night.

Hosting her third annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit, Gomez dressed to stand out in a light and airy look. The actor and singer chose a mauve number from bridal designer Danielle Frankel—an apropos choice given she just married Benny Blanco in late September. She wore a fitted micro-mini dress that featured a bateau neckline and a corseted under-layer. Styled by Erin Walsh, Gomez matched her dress to an elegant silk shawl that swept to the floor and laid elegantly over her arms. She completed the look with coordinating square-toe pumps, a flipped bob hairdo, and Effy jewelry.

Laufey, meanwhile, was on the opposite side of the spectrum with her look. She donned a Meruert Tolegen maxi dress in a jet black hue which, despite its feminine detailing, was quite the contrast to Gomez’s off-pink outfit. Tolegen is an indie fashion favorite in New York, but Laufey earned even more style cred by slipping on a pair of Maison Margiela Tabi flats. De Beers jewelry added sparkle to the look.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Gomez raised over $600,000 for mental health charities at the event, saying “To see how far we’ve come from our first gala, nothing has made me feel prouder than what I have been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund. It’s the most incredible feeling.”

The evening was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and featured performances from Laufey and The Marías. They, too, were dressed in head-to-toe black.