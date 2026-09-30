There are certain celebrities one expects to see at a fashion show. Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz will always take their places in the Saint Laurent front row, and Zendaya will make an appearance at Louis Vuitton. Rihanna, meanwhile, is liable to show up anywhere. But every once in a while, you get a bit of a surprise, which is exactly what we got when Shakira showed up to the Tom Ford show.

On September 30, Shakira attended Haider Ackermann’s spring/summer 2027 presentation for Tom Ford, held at Place Vendôme in Paris. She arrived in a sleek dress from the brand’s pre-fall 2026 collection, a simple black piece with a low V-neckline, an open back, and crystal straps that added just a touch of sparkle.

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Now, we expect Shakira to show up at the FIFA World Cup, but her appearances at fashion shows are much fewer and further between. In the past, she attended the Fendi fall/winter 2023/24 presentation and the Viktor & Rolf haute couture show in fall 2023, but she’s hardly a front-row staple. Perhaps her presence at Tom Ford marks the beginning of a budding relationship between the singer and the brand. Or, maybe she was just in town and wanted to see some great clothes. But Shakira’s appearance is even more surprising considering the singer is currently in the middle of a residency in Madrid. The concerts, which are taking place at the temporary Shakira Stadium in Macondo Park, will run through October 3.

Of course, Paris is just a quick flight from Madrid, and what better way to celebrate a few days off than by sitting front row at Fashion Week. While there, Shakira had the opportunity to meet Cynthia Erivo and Tate McRae, who both also wore all-black looks to the show. McRae and Shakira sat next to each other during the presentation. Perhaps, they shared some dancing tips as they took in the clothes.