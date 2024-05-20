Sienna Miller may have matured a lot since first hitting the fashion scene, but she’s still the number one boho chic angel. Miller stood out with her diaphanous dress designed by Chemena Kamali for Chloé, but the actress also brought her own special accessory: her daughter.

The actress opted to wear a custom dress by Kamali, inspired by the designer’s fall/winter 2024 collection, her debut at Chloé. The muted lilac gown featured a see-through skirt hemmed with ruffles and layered atop a pair of matching shorts. A similarly ruffle-hemmed cape then covered Miller’s shoulders and torso and continued behind her as a train. With her long blonde hair done casually in waves, the actress looked like a bohemian Cinderella.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

It seems that Miller is a big fan of Kamali’s Chloé, as this is the second look she has worn by the designer in just one month. On the first Monday in May, the actress attended the Met Gala in another Chloé dress from the fall/winter 2024 collection, a similarly sheer, ruffled number, though that one was rendered in white lace.

But while the emergence of a new face of the bourgeoning boho style movement is important, what may be more pertinent is Miller’s choice of date for the Cannes red carpet this past weekend. The actress, who was attending the premiere of her upcoming film Horizon: An American Saga, was joined by her daughter Marlowe Sturridge, and her boyfriend, Oli Green. (Sturridge’s father is The Sandman actor Tom Sturridge). For her Cannes debut, the eleven-year-old wore an adorable pink satin mini dress with an A-line skirt and an abstract bow-like adornment on the front. The mother-daughter pair stayed close on the carpet, where they also posed with Green, as well as Horizon’s director Kevin Costner, and Miller’s mother, Josephine.