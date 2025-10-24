Simone Ashley’s Best Red Carpet Moments Are Made for a Fairytale

In Bridgerton, Simone Ashley is a viscountess through her marriage to Anthony Bridgerton. But in real life, you’d be forgiven for mistaking her for a modern-day princess. With a wardrobe full of dreamy sheer gowns and dazzling embellished looks, Ashley commands every red carpet she steps on with a quiet regality.

Since emerging as Bridgerton’s “Diamond of the season,” in 2022, Ashley has gone on to make a name for herself in the fashion world. She’s worn top brands like Valentino, Versace, and Prada, and has a special preference for romantic silhouettes done with modern finishes—think a tea-length dress adorned with sparkling pailettes or a ladylike tea-length look in a completely sheer fabric. No wonder she was cast in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Here, Simone Ashley’s best red carpet moments.

2025: F1: The Movie Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In Balmain, the star made a futuristic case for the peplum.

2025: Cannes Film Festival Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Ashley matched the red carpet at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in a sculptural Prada look.

2024: The Fashion Awards Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She went with a high-low number courtesy of Prada at the 2024 Fashion Awards in London.

2024: Bridgerton Season 3 London Premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images At the Bridgerton season 3 premiere, Ashley tried her hand at the sheer trend in a Del Core look with an exposed bra detail.

2024: Cannes Film Festival Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Another high-low look, this time at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.

2024: Bridgerton Season 3 New York Premiere Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images Draped in fringed Prada, she brought the party to the Bridgerton Season 2 premiere in New York.

2024: Met Gala Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Ashley chose a cut-out Prabal Gurung look at the 2024 Met Gala.

2023: The Fashion Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images This Valentino mini dress with side cut-outs showed off Ashley’s figure.

2023: Little Mermaid London Premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The actor did her take on method dressing at the Little Mermaid London premiere in a sheer Victoria Beckham dress fit for a sea princess.

2023: Little Mermaid Los Angeles Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ashley opted for a lingerie-inspired look from Versace at the 2023 Little Mermaid premiere.

2023: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Ashley slipped into a sequined and bow-adorned look for the Oscars after parties in 2023.

2023: Green Carpet Fashion Awards Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images Her pastel green Blumarine dress was marked by its off-the-shoulder neckline.

2022: The Fashion Awards Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ashley wowed in a hooded maxi dress at the 2022 Fashion Awards.

2022: Venice Film Festival Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images The column gown, done in a bold, bright color, is a film festival go-to for Ashley.

2022: Gray Man Premiere Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actor was all wrapped up in this Monot bandage dress at a 2022 premiere.

2022: Met Gala Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ashley attended her first Met Gala in Moschino.

2022: Bridgerton Season Two Premiere Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images The actor’s Bridgerton season two premiere look by Gucci featured a cropped blouse with sheer sleeves styled with a see-through maxi skirt.

2022: BAFTA Awards Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Ashley counted herself as a member of the “PP Pink” crew when she wore this bright Valentino number by Pier Paolo Piccioli to the BAFTAs in 2022.