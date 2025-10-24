Simone Ashley’s Best Red Carpet Moments Are Made for a Fairytale
In Bridgerton, Simone Ashley is a viscountess through her marriage to Anthony Bridgerton. But in real life, you’d be forgiven for mistaking her for a modern-day princess. With a wardrobe full of dreamy sheer gowns and dazzling embellished looks, Ashley commands every red carpet she steps on with a quiet regality.
Since emerging as Bridgerton’s “Diamond of the season,” in 2022, Ashley has gone on to make a name for herself in the fashion world. She’s worn top brands like Valentino, Versace, and Prada, and has a special preference for romantic silhouettes done with modern finishes—think a tea-length dress adorned with sparkling pailettes or a ladylike tea-length look in a completely sheer fabric. No wonder she was cast in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Here, Simone Ashley’s best red carpet moments.
2025: F1: The Movie Premiere
In Balmain, the star made a futuristic case for the peplum.
2025: Cannes Film Festival
Ashley matched the red carpet at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in a sculptural Prada look.
2024: The Fashion Awards
She went with a high-low number courtesy of Prada at the 2024 Fashion Awards in London.
2024: Bridgerton Season 3 London Premiere
At the Bridgerton season 3 premiere, Ashley tried her hand at the sheer trend in a Del Core look with an exposed bra detail.
2024: Cannes Film Festival
Another high-low look, this time at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.
2024: Bridgerton Season 3 New York Premiere
Draped in fringed Prada, she brought the party to the Bridgerton Season 2 premiere in New York.
2024: Met Gala
Ashley chose a cut-out Prabal Gurung look at the 2024 Met Gala.
2023: The Fashion Awards
This Valentino mini dress with side cut-outs showed off Ashley’s figure.
2023: Little Mermaid London Premiere
The actor did her take on method dressing at the Little Mermaid London premiere in a sheer Victoria Beckham dress fit for a sea princess.
2023: Little Mermaid Los Angeles Premiere
Ashley opted for a lingerie-inspired look from Versace at the 2023 Little Mermaid premiere.
2023: Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Ashley slipped into a sequined and bow-adorned look for the Oscars after parties in 2023.
2023: Green Carpet Fashion Awards
Her pastel green Blumarine dress was marked by its off-the-shoulder neckline.
2022: The Fashion Awards
Ashley wowed in a hooded maxi dress at the 2022 Fashion Awards.
2022: Venice Film Festival
The column gown, done in a bold, bright color, is a film festival go-to for Ashley.
2022: Gray Man Premiere
The actor was all wrapped up in this Monot bandage dress at a 2022 premiere.
2022: Met Gala
Ashley attended her first Met Gala in Moschino.
2022: Bridgerton Season Two Premiere
The actor’s Bridgerton season two premiere look by Gucci featured a cropped blouse with sheer sleeves styled with a see-through maxi skirt.
2022: BAFTA Awards
Ashley counted herself as a member of the “PP Pink” crew when she wore this bright Valentino number by Pier Paolo Piccioli to the BAFTAs in 2022.
2021: The Fashion Awards
For one of her first major red carpets, Ashley made a bold statement in a daring sequined skirt set.