While it may not feel like it quite yet, spring has officially sprung in New York City, which means it’s time to put your wool coats in storage, and dig out those skirts and dresses. And while you may still be a little hesitant to fully embrace spring dressing as the temperature continues to hover around 50 degrees, Netflix’s new darling Simone Ashley is here to lead the way. The actress stepped out in the city on Thursday while promoting the second season of Bridgerton, and managed to make a very compelling case for the return of skirts and light jackets while doing so.

Ashley’s day began with a trip to Today to sit down with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. For the appearance, the actress opted for a full Hermes look from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. Ashley wore a muted orange crop top and skirt set, with what looks to be the perfect summer jacket on top. With large buckles and leather details, the orange coat is perfect for adding a bit of color to a rainy March day, as Ashley discovered. The actress then finished off the look with some leather platform Hermes sandals, the same ones shown on the runway with the ensemble.

The promotional cycle stops for no one, however, and following Today, Ashley was off to her next engagement. This time, the actress’ stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, opted to put her in a Chanel look, albeit one with a similar silhouette to her first outfit. Once again grabbing a full outfit off the runway, Corbin-Murray snatched up a dress, jacket, and shoes from the Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 show, putting her client in an asymmetric white dress with pink and blue sticking with a classic pink tweed collarless coat on top. Ashley paired the look with some logo-embossed platform heels, and opted for the addition of a classic Chanel chain belt on the waist. All together, pieces come together for another perfect spring getup, and the pastel colors of the outfit matched well with the sprinkle-covered donut the actress enjoyed in between stops.

