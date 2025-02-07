Simone Ashley Reimagines ’90s Minimalism For the Calvin Klein Show

Veronica Leoni presented her debut Calvin Klein Collection this morning at New York Fashion Week, blending the brand’s signature ’90s minimalism with modern finess. Naturally, guests seated on the front picked up on that middle point with their show looks. Simone Ashley chief among them.

The British actress dressed up in an angelic white number featuring exposed stitching and slight draping at the sides. The subtle sheer effect of her dress’s fabric and the simple, strapless silhouette were reminiscent of the American label’s earliest collections under its namesake founder.

The actress stayed true to the sleek and chic ’90s look with her accessory choices. She slipped on a pair of chocolate brown slingbacks—a silhouette that featured heavily throughout Leoni’s debut collection—and went without any jewelry or extra add-ons.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ashley’s been out and about in New York City this week promoting her new rom-com, Picture This. She’s mainly stayed true to elevated shapes done in monochrome fabrics, like the navy blue office dress by Prada she wore on Wednesday evening. She paired that piece with metallic pumps and a sensible rain coat considering Manhattan’s temperamental weather.

Still, Ashley hasn’t been shy to take some risks with her style this week. In perhaps a nod to her British roots, she wore a plaid mini dress from the French label Coperni that featured two thin belts stacked upon one another. A matching handbag, a Penny Lane coat, and black go-go boots finished off her look.

Ashley is one of the rare celebrities who can pull off two completely opposing aesthetics in under 48 hours. There’s the refined minimalism of ’90s sportswear in her Calvin Klein and Prada dresses and the riskier sensibilities of the 2020s in her schoolgirl Coperni look.

She’s from the U.K., but Ashley certainly knows a thing or two about pulling off some fashion on the New York streets.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images