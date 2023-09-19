British fashion fabalist Simone Rocha will be the next guest courtier at Jean Paul Gaultier, showing a one-off collection in collaboration with the French brand during Paris Couture Week in January 2024. Rocha will follow in the footsteps of past designers who have taken on this role, including most recently Julien Dossena, Haider Ackerman, and Olivier Rousteing. Rocha, though, may be the most interesting of these collaborations to date, as her dreamy, often highly-embellished designs are possibly most at odds with Gaultier’s house codes. While JPG is known for its corsetry, structure, and trompe l'oeil, Rocha is more used to tulle confections, often with no shape at all, ruffles, layers, lace, and florals. It will be fun to see how the Dublin-native brings together these marked house codes to create a distinctive collection, and many will be watching to see the results.
In the past, the designs created by Gaultier’s guest courtiers have become red carpet fodder, showing up in a big way at the subsequent round of award shows, and there’s no reason why Rocha’s resulting collection will be any different. Really, though, she’s been leaving her mark on red carpets for over a decade now, and in honor of the recent news, we’re taking a look back at some of Simone Rocha’s best celebrity moments, as we wait for the ones that will inevitably result from the upcoming couture collection.