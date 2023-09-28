Sofia Coppola is famous for her attention to detail both on-screen and off-. For our 2023 Originals Issue, the Priscilla director shared some of the must-have items that make up her brilliantly curated life.

Notebook

Stalogy 018 Editor’s Series 365 Days Notebook A5 is my favorite Japanese notebook. I make lists all the time to try to keep track of everything on my mind.

Shoes

Courtesy of Chanel

A classic flat Chanel slingback. I have a pair in a metallic silvery gold, which works as a neutral.

Price upon request. Visit Chanel.com for more info.

Pajamas

Loro Piana’s linen pajamas come in beautiful colors.

Jewelry

Chanel Coco Crush gold bangles. I love having an arm full of mixed gold bangles like Marisa Berenson in the ’70s.

Skincare

Iris & Romeo Weekend Skin all-natural SPF 50 is not sticky and makes your skin glow. Augustinus Bader the Lip Balm feels great and isn’t shiny.

Flowers

Images from Barbanna

Peonies from Miho. I also go to Dutch Flower Line in Manhattan’s flower district; it makes me so happy to walk in their space full of beautiful, bright flowers.

Visit Mihoflowers.com for more info.

Knits

A classic Barrie cardigan. Black with gold buttons is always nice, and it's so cozy and chic. Their Scottish cashmere doesn’t pill and lasts forever. I designed a capsule collection with the brand which is coming out this November!

China

I have the Granduca Coreana dinner plates by Ginori 1735. They are so pretty and connect me to my inner Lee Radziwill. I love setting a table!

Sunglasses

Barton Perreira frames look classic and chic.

Books

A friend gave me Mike Nichols: A Life, by Mark Harris, and I’m really enjoying it. It’s fun to read about the New York theater crowd in the ’60s. Molly Shannon’s book Hello, Molly! A Memoir is so funny, touching, and inspiring. Ellsworth Kelly: Postcards reminds me why I love making collages. Mack books, the publisher of my new book, Sofia Coppola Archive, makes beautiful art and photography books. They’re amazing for gifts.

Watch

Cartier classic Tank with a black strap, like the one Yves Saint Laurent wore!

T-Shirts

The Calder Blake white Joaquin tee has a nice boxy cut and is made of the softest cotton by a small, independent company.

Hotels

Courtesy of Turtle Inn © Gundolf Pfotenhauer

Turtle Inn, my family’s small resort in Belize, where I love to write or go for a family vacation.

Visit thefamilycoppolahideaways.com for more info.

Jeans

Levi’s Wedgie straight fit in black or a medium blue wash are easy for night.

Tequila

Casa Dragones Blanco, to drink on the rocks with a big ice cube. You can custom order their Joven tequila with special calligraphy on the label. They sent me one with best director and my name on it after I was given that award in Cannes.

Lingerie

Vera Persiani for a silk slip or camisole, or a short-sleeve cotton robe if you’re feeling like a ’40s movie star or a countess. They also do custom orders.

Price upon request. Visit versapersiani.it for more info.

Homegoods

Svenskt Tenn for dot-print napkins or a vase.

Sneakers

I still love Adidas Stan Smiths.

Camera

Sony RX100 VII. It’s a little easy camera I like for video. It’s so good, I think you could shoot a movie on it. (Or you could gift one to the young filmmaker in your life.)

Racket

Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel pickleball paddle.

Price upon request. Visit Chanel.com for more info.