When Sofia Richie Grainge booked her first fashion campaign, she used her paycheck to purchase a shearling Chanel backpack. More than a decade and several style eras later, Richie still keeps the accessory in her closet. “I was very proud of it. I wore it everywhere,” she tells W from her home base of Los Angeles.

Her love of design that endures informed SRG, the model’s new eponymous fashion line, out today. Released in collaboration with fashion retailer Revolve, the minimal collection’s first drop spans 58 pieces comprised of supple outerwear, silk shirting, and more formal maxi dresses that are easy to envision Richie wearing at a gala or on the red carpet. For inspiration, Richie reflected on her approach to personal style. “I walked through all the different stages of my life: being at home with my daughter, going out with girlfriends, working,” she says.

Yulia Gorbachenko

However, Richie isn’t necessarily describing the collection as “Quiet Luxury”—a phrase that’s been attributed to her style since her 2023 wedding to Elliot Grainge. “The line exudes a sense of timeless, simple elegance” she explains. “But also keeping in mind [that] I'm 27, we're young, we're fun. How do we make that elegant?”

Prior to SRG’s launch, W caught up with Richie to talk about the brand’s development, The Row trenches she’ll never get rid of, and fashion regrets that still haunt her.

You’ve been teasing SRG over the past several months. How does it feel now that the brand is finally out in the world?

It's a mix of emotions. It's been a long time in the making. I would be lying if I said I wasn't nervous. This is like one of my babies. Myself and so many other people put so much energy, thought, and love into it. But at the same time, I'm confident in the collection that we built. All I want is for women to feel amazing in the clothing.

Walk us through your design process.

I wanted to create a range that can go from extremely casual [and] being at home, to a business meeting, to a fun night out. I just put myself in those situations, and I tried to create pieces that I thought were best suited for that environment.

Many of the pieces—especially the dresses—feel red carpet–ready, while others have a more everyday spirit. What was your vision for balancing the two?

What I love the most is that even the casual stuff, you could throw a heel on with and dress it up. Everything depends on how you style the pieces. I've styled them a certain way in my head, but I'm excited to see how people buying the collection will style it.

Yulia Gorbachenko

Do you have a favorite piece from the collection?

This cashmere trench coat, it’s tan with a white contrast. It's beautiful and I always get compliments on it. Then there's a brown suede trench coat with the brown mini skirt and that is just, ugh, I can wear that trench with anything.

Is there someone, a celebrity or otherwise, who you would love to see wearing SRG?

I would be shocked to see anyone [wearing] it. When you've created something from scratch, it's truly like your baby. I'm just flattered if anyone wears it, honestly. I'll freak out and fan girl.

What do you have in store for future SRG collections?

I have amazing staple pieces in this collection, but I want to master the basics in the future. Items that we can bring new colors, whether it's sweatshirts or t-shirts or just something that us girls need every single day.

Yulia Gorbachenko

What are your thoughts on having your style described as “Quiet Luxury”?

I'm flattered. My style is simple, I don't really jump too far out of my comfort zone. I love a trouser, a basic great top, and a beautiful jacket.

Where do you draw your style inspiration from today, and how has that evolved over the years?

Over the past four years, there've been a few stylists who've been extremely influential in my life. Liat Baruch being one of them. She is like a sister to me. We have bonded over this simple, elegant, cool girl aesthetic. But also I’m one who dives headfirst onto Pinterest.

Pinterest is underrated.

I’m always like, let me make you a Pinterest board for that.

Are there items in your closet you’ll never get rid of?

These great The Row trenches that I’ve had for like five years—I'll never get rid of [them]. There's also a lot of purses that have sentimental value.

Like everyone, your personal style has evolved over time. Do you have any fashion regrets that jump out?

Oh my God. I look at a whole five years of my life and think what the heck happened. When you think back on all of the decisions you've made as a kid to get to where you are now, you will cringe. But when you are photographed like I was, it haunts you, and you can never live it down.

So everyone's like, “oh my God, she's changed so much.” I'm like, actually, I just grew up, and you guys watched my gnarly teenage years. There are a lot of outfits I regret, but honestly, like most kids, I figured it out. I tested out a lot of different vibes, and I landed where I feel the most myself.

SRG’s first drop is now available exclusively on REVOLVE.com, FWRD.com, and srg-atelier.com.