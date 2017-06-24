Since bursting on the stage in the early aughts, Solange Knowles has demonstrated herself to be not only a powerful artist, but also to possess a certain style know-how. Yes, she’s made the rounds at fashion week, put in appearances at the Met Gala, and graced the biggest stages in music, but she has also become a proponent of some of the most innovative brands. Beyoncé’s sister is something of a shapeshifter: she’s been dressed by, and is a beloved icon of, brands ranging from Gucci to Thom Browne, Chloé to Giles Deacon, pulling off the least forgiving, most avant-garde looks (and even proving you can wear a puffer coat well into May).

She’s made her own forays into design with her multi-disciplinary Saint Heron brand, and is a proud supporter of independent labels like Telfar, Thebe Magugu, and Palomo Spain (the latter designed costumes for her ballet Play Time, which she created an original score for). Below, we look back Solange’s ever-evolving style, from 2001 to today.

2022: New York Ballet Fall Fashion Gala Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images The artist wore a navy double breasted blazer and casual pants for the 2022 New York Ballet Fall Fashion Gala. She created an original score for Play Time, becoming only the second Black woman in the company’s history to do so.

2022: Milan Fashion Week Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images Knowles attended Milan Fashion Week in a deep green set by Bottega Veneta that she paired with goggle-style glasses and black boots.

2019: Met Gala Jennifer Graylock - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images No pants, no problem, obviously. Knowles stepped out to the 2019 Met Gala in a snakeskin blazer and coordinating boots from Ferragamo.

2018: Met Gala Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The musician looked saintly in black latex couture by Iris Van Herpen at the 2019 Met Gala. She paired the ensemble with a halo-like headpiece.

2017: Grammy Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Knowles glittered in a tiered gold Gucci gown at the 2017 Grammy Awards, where she (finally) won her first award at the event for Best R&B Performance.

2017: Met Gala John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In one of her most recognizable carpet looks (which also inspired plenty of memes), Knowles wore a puffer-style dress by Thom Browne at the 2017 Met Gala.

2016: CFDA Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Knowles was iridescent in Off-White at the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

2016: Met Gala Pleats, please. Knowles’ David Laport ensemble for the 2016 Met Gala had a variety of intricately placed pieces that gave way to her bright yellow latex stockings.

2015: Met Gala Getty Images In the first of what would be many sculptural gowns at the Met Gala, the musician donned a patterened Giles Deacon dress for the 2015 event.

2015: Academy Awards Getty Images Matching her crimson lip to her draped look, Knowles went to the 2015 Academy Awards wearing Christian Siriano.

2014: MTV Video Music Awards Getty Images She cut an unexpectedly chic figure—unexpected because she’s wearing H&M—for the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.

2014: CFDA Awards Getty Images The singer glistened in a plunging Calvin Klein Collection gown at the annual CFDA Fashion Awards.

2014: Met Gala Getty Images Knowles chose to go with a 3.1 Phillip Lim dress that cut just below the knee at 2014 Met Gala.

2013: Cannes Film Festival Getty Images At the premiere of The Great Gatsby during the Cannes Film Festival, Knowles dazzled in a semi-sheer Stéphane Rolland couture dress.

2013: Met Gala Getty Images In keeping with the “Punk” theme of the night, Knowles stole the show in a bright blue Kenzo dress complete with a thigh-baring slit.

2011: Met Gala Getty Images At the 2011 Met Gala, Knowles showed up in a geometric Dries Van Noten ensemble.

2009: Grammy Awards Getty Images Knowles chose a canary yellow mini dress with a colorful crossbody for the 2009 Grammy Awards.

2005: World Music Awards KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images While presenting at the 2005 World Music Awards, the musician wore a plunging purple dress that she paired with eye-catching jewelry.

2003: American Music Awards Getty Images Good style obviously runs in the family. Solange coordinated with her sister Beyoncé in black mini dresses at the 2003 American Music Awards.

2001: BET Awards Getty Images Knowles attended the first annual BET Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing a variety of early aughts must-haves: a ruched tank top, camo pants, and slingack heels.