Since bursting on the stage in the early aughts, Solange Knowles has demonstrated herself to be not only a powerful artist, but also to possess a certain style know-how. Yes, she’s made the rounds at fashion week, put in appearances at the Met Gala, and graced the biggest stages in music, but she has also become a proponent of some of the most innovative brands. Beyoncé’s sister is something of a shapeshifter: she’s been dressed by, and is a beloved icon of, brands ranging from Gucci to Thom Browne, Chloé to Giles Deacon, pulling off the least forgiving, most avant-garde looks (and even proving you can wear a puffer coat well into May).
She’s made her own forays into design with her multi-disciplinary Saint Heron brand, and is a proud supporter of independent labels like Telfar, Thebe Magugu, and Palomo Spain (the latter designed costumes for her ballet Play Time, which she created an original score for). Below, we look back Solange’s ever-evolving style, from 2001 to today.