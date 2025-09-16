Solange Knowles is always the coolest girl in any room.

During New York Fashion Week, the singer has relied on a relaxed uniform consisting of a teensy top and big, big bottoms. It’s a formula she continued last night for Luar’s spring 2026 show, showing that even the simplest of pairings can make an impact on the front row.

Knowles stepped out to the hot ticket in a black halter top that featured a thin strap across the front. She contrasted the fitted, skin-baring silhouette of her shirt with a pair of Luar’s balloon-sized dark wash jeans. Knowles cinched it all together with a Luar logo belt. Whatever shoes she had on were pretty much enveloped by her pants. For accessories, the singer went with silver hoop earrings, a multi-color faux fur hobo bag, and square-frame glasses.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Knowles is a long-time supporter of Luar designer Raul Lopez, but last night she was more than just a friend of the brand in the front row. She was also on mom duty as her son, Julez Smith, once again walked the brand’s runway. (You’ll recall the time Beyoncé and Tina Knowles once shocked NYFW by hiking it out to Bushwick to watch Smith walk a Luar show).

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Solange, however, has had an otherwise busy fashion week. On Friday, she kicked everything off at Veronica Leoni’s latest runway show for Calvin Klein Collection. She again abided by her cool girl mantra—opting to wear a cropped off-white top that tied at the back and voluminous office trousers. Her go-to glasses added a sleek touch, as did her black clutch and animal print mules.

And although Telfar presented their show off-calendar in June, Solange again pulled up in a pared-back look featuring a fitted bandeau, high-sheen pants with a long shirt tied around the waist, and black flip-flops.

When it comes to getting dressed for NYFW, some overcomplicate things—Solange, being Solange, makes it look instinctual with a wardrobe that is equal parts avant-garde and Downtown cool.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images